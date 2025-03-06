Pat McAfee took issue with a report that he had backed out of taking his ESPN show to the 2025 NFL Draft because of insufficient respect. It was reported that the former NFL player did not want to present when the rookies are selected because, as Front Office Sports put it,

"Pat McAfee will not be taking his show to the NFL Draft after being treated with what he says was insufficient respect by "middle managers" at the Scouting Combine."

Pat McAfee responded with a video on X/Twitter where he said, in more colorful terms, that what Front Office Sports was saying was false. He said that while he did not want to respond to everything said about him, he wanted to clarify the current situation. He commented that he had never used the term "insufficient respect" but noted that there was some friction. He went on to say that what happened at the Combine had no bearing on his Draft decision, revealing,

"If I was to address every single thing that was being said that was bullsh*t, even though the quotes in the whole show was already out there, I would be spending my entire life addressing bullshit. So that being said, I don't think I've ever said insufficient respect in my life. Now, was there a lack of respect for sure? For sure. The Combine and the Draft, two different events."

Pat McAfee blames 2025 NFL Draft pull-out on other factors

Pat McAfee then further added that he was unhappy with how they wanted to use him and his team and the location they were going to set him up at. He said that it looked like people were not sufficiently respectful to him and his show for the Draft, independently of the Combine as reported. He also said that the disrespect from a certain group of people had become regular, noting,

"Draft was the same thing, because, like, where they wanted to put us, allegedly, how it was going to go, what we're going to have to do, just like flexing power while also showcasing disdain for me and my show and my guys... so we said we're not going to the Draft, but it wasn't directly because the insufficient respect from the Combine, but it is a lack of it on a regular basis from one group of people, just making life harder on everybody."

Pat McAfee did confirm in a reply to the above post that his show will still be live during the 2025 NFL Draft.

