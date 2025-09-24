  • home icon
  Pat McAfee calls out Adam Schefter for sharing misleading comment by Micah Parsons about Dak Prescott

Pat McAfee calls out Adam Schefter for sharing misleading comment by Micah Parsons about Dak Prescott

By Orlando Silva
Modified Sep 24, 2025 20:54 GMT
Pat McAfee calls out Adam Schefter for sharing misleading comment by Micah Parsons about Dak Prescott (Credits: IMAGN)
Pat McAfee calls out Adam Schefter for sharing misleading comment by Micah Parsons about Dak Prescott (Credits: IMAGN)

Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee sent a message to fellow ESPN talent Adam Schefter after the insider shared an excerpt of a Micah Parsons interview in which the Green Bay Packers linebacker/defensive end talks about facing off against Dak Prescott.

During Wednesday's edition of his "The Pat McAfee Show," the broadcaster noted that the way Schefter wrote the comment - which said it would be "painful" when he tackled Prescott -- made people think Parsons was out for blood against his former teammate.

"You know who lied a little bit?" McAfee asked. "I guess misled, but it was a great headline. Adam Schefter put out a tweet that said, 'Micah Parsons said: It's gonna be painful to tackle Dak Prescott.' People read that and go, 'Micah's off the plot.' A lot of people read that and said, 'Micah's about to break Dak in half.'
"That's what some people think. I don't think that's what Schefter took it wherever he posted it, but some people took it that way."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Packers are eager to bounce back after losing their first game of the season against the Cleveland Browns, who entered the game as 7.5-point underdogs. Place kicker Andre Szmyt gave the Browns a 13-10 win with a 55-yard field goal as the clock expired in the fourth quarter.

Speaking on how he would feel going against his old team, Micah Parsons told the Associated Press that getting a chance to sack Prescott would be painful for all the memories they shared.

“It’s going to be painful,” Parsons said. “That’s my guy. He was always like a good mentor for me. But you know how it is, he always told me if I ever faced him that it’ll be a great matchup, so I’m excited to see what Sunday brings itself.”

Micah Parsons says Cowboys duel will be "just another game"

Micah Parsons also explained whether he had expectations for this game. The defensive star said he looked at it like another game and didn't have any personal vendetta in mind.

“I accepted my fate weeks ago when the trade happened,” Parsons said. “So for me, it’s just all about playing another game and just doing what I do best, and that’s just be a disruptive football player. I think the media and the fans are trying to blow it up to be such a big thing. But I just look at it as just another game at AT&T.”

The Cowboys won't give him a video tribute in his return to Arlington, but Parsons is focused on getting the dub and nothing else.

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

Edited by Orlando Silva
