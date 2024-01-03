Pat McAfee calls Panthers owner David Tepper an 'a**hole' and 'maniac' for throwing drink at fan during team's loss to Jaguars

While the Carolina Panthers were shut out by the Jacksonvile Jaguars, 26-0 on Sunday, the talk after the game is all about what owner David Tepper did during the game.

Following Carolina's struggles, Tepper let out some built up frustration as he was seen pouring/throwing drinks on Jagaurs fans from the luxury box during the game. A fan caught Tepper on video and the incident instantly became viral.

As a result of his actions, Tepper was fined $300,00 by the NFL, to which many think is a light penalty.

Former NFL punter and radio host, Pat McAfee was one of many sports personalities to bash Tepper. Talking about the incident on his show, he labeled Tepper an "a**hole."

McAfee said:

"I assume he's got to be incredibly intelligent in some form of business. Sure. Because with how big of an asshole he acts, he should not be as successful as he is. Second of all, he's only in the the whole NFL in a lot."

"So he's had to, he's got to be great to act this way. Gotta be great at something. So congrats. What is going to happen with him? And who is the right coach for this maniac down there in Carolina, seemingly."

David Tepper issues an apology following Sunday's incident in Jacksonville

David Tepper during Carolina Panthers v Atlanta Falcons

Following his actions and being fined by the NFL, $300,000, David Tepper issued an apology for his actions. He said he regretted his behavior and that he accepts the league discipline for his behavior.

Via Adam Schefter:

“I am deeply passionate about this team and regret my behavior on Sunday. I should have let NFL stadium security handle any issues that arose. I respect the NFL’s code of conduct and accept the League’s discipline for my behavior.”

There has been on word on what else will happen to Tepper following his actions.

The Carolina Panthers enter the final week of the season with a 2-14 record. They also won't have a first-round draft pick next year as they used that pick to trade up for Bryce Young in last year's draft.

The Panthers also have to find a new head coach this off-season after firing Frank Reich after 11 games in his first season with the team this year.

