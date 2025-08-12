Pat McAfee drops 2-word reaction as Taylor Swift gets ready for a “f*cking podcast” on Travis Kelce’s “New Heights”

Travis Kelce is generating quite the buzz about 'The New Heights' podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce. On Monday, it was finally revealed who would be joining them on the show as a special guest.The show's official Twitter account unveiled the mystery with a short clip. It showcased Travis Kelce with his girlfriend and pop icon, Taylor Swift, flirting on the set of the podcast while Swift expressed her excitement for the upcoming episode.&quot;We're about to do a f**king podcast,&quot; Swift says in the video.Former NFL star Pat McAfee was awestruck by the reveal of the special guest. He shared a two-word reaction to the upcoming episode of the podcast.&quot;Holy s**t,&quot; McAfee wrote in a tweet on X.The full episode with Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift will air on Wednesday at 7 pm ET. The 14-time Grammy winner and the 3-time Super Bowl champ started dating in 2023. Over the past two seasons, Swift has made countless appearances during home games of the Kansas City Chiefs.After Kelce and his team suffered a defeat at the hands of the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, the couple has been spending some private time together.The 10x Pro Bowler invited his girlfriend to this year's Tight End University last month. Swift made the occasion more special when she surprised the attendees with a performance of her hit single from 2014, 'Shake It Off.'Chiefs HC opens up about Travis Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift's influence to attract female viewership to the NFLLast Thursday, Andy Reid made an appearance on the 'Fesco &amp; Dusty' podcast. He was questioned about Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift.The Chiefs' coach talked about how having Taylor Swift has helped attract more female viewers to the NFL. He gave the example of his own daughters, who now want to attend games because of the pop icon's influence.&quot;Well, listen, I think it's great,&quot; Reid said. &quot;Obviously, women, girls they're looking at the game a little bit more. And look at flag football now. We're talking about Olympic sports. We're talking about college sports. And girls are having an opportunity to play the game, and they're loving it.&quot;And so, and they're not a distraction by any means. You always ask, are they a distraction? Absolutely not. There's not distraction because of how they handle it.&quot;The Chiefs kick off the 2025 season with a Week 1 showdown against the Chargers. It is scheduled to be played on September 5 at Corinthians Arena in Brazil.