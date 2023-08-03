Pat McAfee drops biggest update yet on Season 2 of Netflix hit Quarterback

The popular docuseries Quarterback on the streaming service Netflix instantly became a massive hit among NFL fans as soon as it was officially released. The show followed three different quarterbacks at much different stages of their careers, giving an inside first-hand look at some of the things they go through daily.

Once Season 1 was completed, rumors began almost immediately about which players would be chosen to be featured in Season 2. Many reports indicated that Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, one of the producers of the show, has already been recruiting some of the top stars to come on the Netflix series.

Pat McAfee recently gave an update on the casting rumors:

"People just started saying this person is on the show, this person is on the show, this person's on the show, then quarterbacks are coming out and saying, 'I will not be on Quarterback.' We are getting word that some of the quarterbacks that came out and said openly kind of against Quarterback were not offered potential spots on Quarterback.

"Now that being said, we are also told that nobody will know who is on Quarterback, by design. So any of the announcements of this person being on... the show are not real. They will not be legitimized until long, long, long from now."

Netflix has never confirmed nor denied any of the rumors associated with some of the quarterbacks that allegedly rejected an offer to appear in Season 2. Dak Prescott, Joe Burrow, and Justin Fields are among the NFL players rumored to have passed on a potential offer.

McAfee is a former teammate of Peyton Manning, so he may have more insider knowledge on the subject than most do. According to his sources, the participants will not be revealed early. Apparently the NFL world will need to wait for Netflix to make an official announcement.

Which NFL players were featured on Season 1 of Quarterback on Netflix?

Patrick Mahomes

Netflix made the intriguing decision to feature three different quarterbacks at much different stages of their careers. Rather than simply go after the biggest names possible, their goal was to illustrate life of NFL quarterbacks from as many varying angles as possible.

The three featured players for Season 1 were Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota. Mahomes is the consensus best quarterback in the NFL, Cousins is an established veteran lacking postseason success, and Mariota is a journeyman seeking another opportunity to be a starter.