Kansas City Chiefs stars in Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were center stage yesterday as the reigning Super Bowl champions made their customary appearance at the White House.

Every team that wins the Super Bowl is treated to a rare visit inside the White House, and this time, it was the Chiefs' turn. But for all the great things that accompany visiting the White House, what happened with Kelce and Mahomes is perhaps better.

After posing for a picture with President Joe Biden, Kelce made his way over to the microphone and started to talk before his quarterback quickly ushered him away, and Pat McAfee absolutely loved it. He spoke on his show, the Pat McAfee Show, and detailed exactly how much he loved what transpired yesterday.

McAfee said:

“Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce had an epic moment at the White House. Travis Kelce continues to be one of the most epic humans to ever exist, and yesterday is the most recent example at the White House. What a moment Travis, f**ing loved it. That’s a good moment.”

Patrick Mahomes for many, certainly did the right thing by stopping Kelce from "entertaining" at the White House, as we know how he loves to hype up a crowd.

It was a great day, and depending on how you look at it, Kelce not getting the chance to speak on the microphone could be the worst part of the day, but perhaps also the best part.

Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs aiming for another White House visit next season

President Biden Welcomes The Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs To The White House

The Chiefs have won two Super Bowls in the last four years, so they are getting used to these White House visits, but surely they want more.

Going back-to-back in the NFL is virtually impossible as the New England Patriots of 2004 and 2005 are the last team to do so. With many AFC teams strengthening this offseason, the Chiefs are going to have a serious number of teams chasing them next season.

With Patrick Mahomes leading the way, no doubt the Chiefs will be Super Bowl favorites heading into Week 1 of the season, but the chasing pack will be ravenous to knock them off their perch.

It will be a fascinating battle next season to see if the Chiefs can get to the NFL's biggest game, and if they can and they win, then maybe we might get to finally see Kelce speak at the White House.

