"That would be awesome" - Pat McAfee feels Deshaun Watson joining Browns could blow up in Steelers' face

The next stop for Deshaun Watson remains unclear as the Houston Texans quarterback is in search of a new home.

On Monday, NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the former Clemson University standout was to meet with the New Orleans Saints and the Carolina Panthers about their vacant starting quarterback position.

But with recent reports of the Cleveland Browns possibly having an interest in the Texans quarterback, podcast host Pat McAfee had this to say about him potentially playing for the orange and brown:

"There's conflicting reports about Deshaun Watson either wanting to go to the Steelers or not wanting to go to the Steelers. And (rumors) that the Steelers may not have wanted Deshaun Watson. So did he want to go to? Who knows what's real. But if it is real, and he wanted to go to the Steelers, and the Steelers said no, and then he said ah f**k it, bring Cleveland in, that would be awesome (if that was something that happened). And who knows if he ends up in Cleveland...with Amari Cooper there. They (also) got Chubb, they got Hunt."

The news on Tuesday has been that the Atlanta Falcons are also in the hunt to acquire the services of the former Pro Bowl quarterback.

If a deal between the Texans and the Falcons were to happen, then it's more than likely that long-time Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan would be on his way to Houston (along with a combination of draft picks and players).

Where will Deshaun Watson play in 2022?

Rumors of Deshaun Watson's next destination are seemingly updated with a new team in the mix every few days.

After the 2021 NFL season, there were reports that the Pittsburgh Steelers would be interested in the former college national champion taking over for Ben Roethlisberger.

Big Ben decided to hang up the cleats after 18 seasons as the signal-caller for the Steelers. Once Tom Brady retired, Watson was linked to potentially taking over the offense for head coach Bruce Arians.

But then, of course, Brady decided to return after just 40 days of retirement.

The Denver Broncos have landed Russell Wilson, and the Washington Commanders have signed former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz to play the same position in the nation's capital.

This leaves the Saints, Panthers, Falcons, and even the Browns interested in the Houston Texans quarterback.

As free agency gets underway, NFL fans and pundits alike await to see where the 2020 NFL passing yards leader will end up once the dust settles.

