Most people are aware of the Titanic tour submarine vessel that went missing. While there are several theories as to why it was lost, Pat McAfee and his crew have another theory.

With the vessel now unaccounted for the last couple of days, hope is fading to find the four crew and pilot of the vessel alive. One passenger was UK billionaire Hamish Harding. One of McAfee's employees, Evan Fox, floated a theory as to why the passengers have gone missing.

McAfee brought it up on his show, "The Pat McAfee Show" that one theory is that the people on board might have faked their deaths to avoid paying taxes.

“Foxy brought this point up earlier ,and it just popped into my head, this is all fake deaths?" McAfee said. "They are gonna show up with a new face in a new city in a new town and be new people not have to pay taxes anymore on their money.

"Is this all a fake death evasion of taxes tactic? ... And now they're, like, they're dead. It's like, "Yeah, no sh*t.' We saw the tube. We heard what they were doing. Of course, they're dead. Seems almost, like, too unbelievable, but it would be a move if you're trying to disappear.

"It'd be just lost in the ocean where two miles deep never be seen again. They're just fu**ing gone.”

Is Pat McAfee theory correct about why Titanic submarine vessel is missing?

The vessel before its dive to see the Titanic. Photo via EyeWitness [email protected]/Twitter.

While it is a wild theory that was floated by Evan Fox on "The Pat McAfee Show," for some, how the sub can go missing with all the technology in today's world is unfathomable.

No one is accusing anyone of anything, but as Pat McAfee said during his show, how a billionaire can sign up for this adventure and then the sub go missing is odd.

It could all just be a coincidence, but until the crew and pilot is found safe and they can return to the surface and be reunited with their loved ones, many theories will be floating as to how this happened as they dove for the Titanic.

