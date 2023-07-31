Pat McAfee has become a household name to many fans thanks to his eponymous show, with his no-nonsense approach to various topics being one primary reason.

However, the former NFL punter has found himself in hot water over a comment regarding Larry Nasser and Michigan State University. He commented on the school's new uniform, stating that Nasser helped design the it.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow @evanfoxy I think Nassar was in on the design team actually

Fans quickly took to Twitter to express their disappointment in McAfee's comments:

ˢᵉᵒᵘˡʲᵃᵃ @Seouljaa Absolute assclown showing the world once again how much of a giant fuck he is. ESPN once again showing how downright terrible they’ve become with this hire twitter.com/patmcafeeshow/…

Buster Skeeten @MJ_Peterson_69 I’ve always thought this dude was an annoying cocksucker and this validated my suspicions. What a scumbag twitter.com/patmcafeeshow/…

ツ 𝓐𝓻𝓮𝓼 ✵ @BleedinGreen98 I'd say this is CTE at its finest to think saying something like this is funny, but your weak ass was a punter, so that's not applicable. You're just a moron. Go fuck yourself, and donate some money to some SA survivors for being a scumbag. twitter.com/patmcafeeshow/…

brandie @brandieeemac not only does the joke not make sense, it’s also beyond cringe 🥴 twitter.com/patmcafeeshow/…

Molly @FSUmollz When I prayed on Pat McAfee’s downfall I didn’t expect it to come from a “joke” about sexual assault on 265 women including kids twitter.com/patmcafeeshow/…

Many fans commented on ESPN, which has accommodated McAfee with massive layoffs and whether the company should fire him over the Nasser remark:

Nick LaFave @NickLaFave ESPN has laid off numerous, legitimate, longtime journalists… and spent tens of millions on a guy who thinks it’s funny to joke about sexual assault. Everything wrong with modern media is summed up here. twitter.com/patmcafeeshow/…

DetroitDen313 @DetroitDen313 @PatMcAfeeShow @evanfoxy This is the stuff that will get you fired from ESPN

Lincoln Clay @LincoInCIay @PatMcAfeeShow @evanfoxy Wow you do actually work for ESPN

Marshall Andrzejewski 🇺🇸🇵🇱 @MarshallAndrzej @PatMcAfeeShow @evanfoxy @espn I heard you guys are laying employees off, I got one more for y’all

Nassar worked at MSU for over two decades as the university's doctor. He pled guilty to 10 counts of felony criminal sexual conduct in the first degree in 2017 as he sexually assaulted gymnasts for decades. He also pled guilty to possession of child pornography and was given a 40 to 175-year prison sentence.

The disgraced doctor was attacked in prison with a makeshift weapon earlier this month by another inmate. Nasser was stabbed several times in the neck, chest, and back before fellow inmates rushed in and pulled him off of Nassar.

At the 2018 ESPYs, over 140 survivors of Larry Nasser accepted the Arthur Ashe Award for courage.

Two-time Olympian Aly Raisman was among the group of "sister survivors" to accept the award.

Pat McAfee has yet to address his comment. He hosted this year's ESPY awards.

Has ESPN spoken out on Pat McAfee's Larry Nasser comments?

Pat McAfee will join ESPN this fall

The network is yet to put out a statement on McAfee's comments as he inked a five-year, $85 million deal to join ESPN this fall. He will also be a part of ESPN's College Gameday crew as an analyst.

McAfee will keep full creative control of the material on his show, which includes the capacity for the former Indianapolis Colts punter to bring on personalities from networks outside of ESPN.

'The Pat McAfee Show' will air on ESPN’s cable channel, their YouTube channel, and also on ESPN+.