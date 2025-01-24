Buffalo Bills star Dion Dawkins believes offensive linemen should be awarded for their work each season and Pat McAfee is all for it. The former Indianapolis Colts punter mentioned Dawkins' recent comments that coaches, offensive and defensive players all get awarded except for offensive linemen.

On Friday's episode of "The Pat McAfee Show," the former NFL punter said that he was happy for the members of the Buffalo Bills who were honored for their performances this season. McAfee also said that he agreed that the linemen were responsible for most of the offense's success.

"Dion Dawkins says he wants an award for the fatsos... I'm happy McDermott is up for an award, I'm happy Josh Allen is up for an award, James Cook probably up for an award, but how about the big boys, and I'm gonna continue to spearhead this entire thing which I said once again we gave away 'The Trenchys' this year, so congrats to all the winners, but I think it is a very vital piece of the NFL and one of the most important part of NFL offenses, nothing goes unless you're big boy have the ability to move other men..."Pat McAfee said on Friday.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Pat McAfee also went on to mention that his show gives out "Trenchys," an accolade to players in the trenches. He also mentioned that Dawkins was nominated for his coveted award this season.

Dion Dawkins wants the NFL to create a "Protector of the Year" Award

Dion Dawkins is stating his case for offensive lineman to be recognized for their efforts each season. Without strong offensive linemen, the offense struggles as a whole, which is the reason why Dawkins believes that outstanding linemen should be rewarded each year.

"Offensive linemen don't have awards for being great. There's not a Protector of the Year award. I'm knocking at so many doors now to get this award going. I'm gonna [spearhead] it and make sure that this gets done before I'm done playing. Because there's so many greats. There's so many greats. If we have great quarterbacks, we have great running backs, we have rushing titles, we have quarterback passing titles. All those titles are reflections of the O-linemen, which are the protectors," Dion Dawkins told the Batavia Daily News.

Dawkins was drafted in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills. He is a four-time Pro Bowler and in March 2024, signed a four-year extension worth $60.5 million.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.