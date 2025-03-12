Pat McAfee hints at defamation lawsuit on WWE RAW after previous encounter with Brett Favre

Almost two years after Brett Favre dropped a defamation lawsuit against Indianapolis Colts great Pat McAfee, the retired punter recalled that moment on this week's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

Ad

During a tag team match between the New Day and the LWO, McAfee and Michael Cole engaged in a back-and-forth over the identity of a masked man who illegally participated in the combat.

Cole argued that Chad Gable was the person behind the mask, McAfee told Cole to be careful or he could get sued.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Who was that?!” McAfee asked.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“Oh come on. Who’s the head of American Made? Who’s been on this sabbatical to learn how to counter luchadores,” Cole responded.

Ad

Trending

“You’re alluding to a lot of things right now, Cole,” McAfee added. “You shouldn’t do that, you’ll get sued. Coming from a man with experience in that department.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Back in 2023, a major scandal was uncovered involving former Packers QB Brett Favre and allegations of misspent welfare money in a huge welfare fraud case. In March of that year, Favre filed defamation lawsuits against Pat McAfee, Shannon Sharpe and Mississippi state auditor Shad White. The first two were included in the legal issue due to their talking about the situation.

McAfee announced that the lawsuit filed against him was withdrawn a couple of months later. The lawsuit against Sharpe was also dismissed, but the case was different for White.

Ad

Pat McAfee shared his relief at the way the situation ended, but even after two years, he's still mentioning the situation and warning his colleagues about it.

Pat McAfee reacts to Indianapolis Colts signing Daniel Jones

Pat McAfee has been active on social media this week too, especially reacting to the moves his beloved Indianapolis Colts started to make.

The Colts surprised the NFL world by adding former New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Daniel Jones to a one-year, $14 million contract. Jones is set to battle it out with Anthony Richardson for the starting quarterback role, but McAfee was excited about this addition.

Ad

“Holy sh*t, we got our guy,” McAfee declared on Tuesday morning.

Expand Tweet

The Indianapolis Colts had a tumultuous 2024 NFL season with Anthony Richardson and Joe Flacco trying to become the starting quarterback. The situation would be pretty similar with Daniel Jones, as the AFC South team wants to play at the highest level and dethrone the Houston Texans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colts Fans! Check out the latest Indianapolis Colts Schedule and dive into the Colts Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.