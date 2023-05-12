Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee announced on Thursday afternoon that the lawsuit former NFL quarterback Brett Favre filed against him has been withdrawn.

In March, the former Green Bay Packers quarterback filed a lawsuit against McAfee as well as Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe. On the basis that the two both spoke about the current civil lawsuit against Favre in regards to the Mississippi welfare scandal.

At the opening of "The Pat McAfee Show" on Thursday, the former Colts punter announced that the case had been withdrawn. Saying that he spoke about the case simply on a comedic basis and that he didn't have any other knowledge of the case.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow Full update on the Brett Favre lawsuit: Full update on the Brett Favre lawsuit: https://t.co/wmZfVKcNji

He then went on to say that he will now continue to do what he loves best and that is talk about sports. But, that didn't stop fans on Twitter from sharing their opinions on the lawsuit anyway.

Many wondered if a withdraw in the case against Shannon Sharpe would also follow, but the consensus was that Brett Favre should have never filed any lawsuits in the first place.

Is Pat McAfee leaving FanDuel for ESPN?

On Tuesday, reports of Pat McAfee possibly leaving FanDuel surfaced. As of right now, his wildly popular "The Pat McAfee Show" airs on YouTube every Monday through Friday for three hours a day.

The show, which covers the biggest topics in sports at the moment, is sponosred by FanDuel in a deal that is worth up to $120 million.

nypost.com/2023/05/09/esp… NEWS: ESPN has emerged as the leading candidate to be Pat McAfee's new home as he moves closer to exiting his $120 million FanDuel deal, The Post has learned. NEWS: ESPN has emerged as the leading candidate to be Pat McAfee's new home as he moves closer to exiting his $120 million FanDuel deal, The Post has learned.nypost.com/2023/05/09/esp…

The former NFL punter (who began working as a college football analyst on ESPN's College Game Day last season) is rumored to be in talks with ESPN.

He addressed those rumors this week as he called into his show while on paternity leave this week.

While not exactly quashing the rumors, he and his co-hosts (which includes former NFL linebacker A.J. Hawk) said that they were "too dumb to change." This indicates that there won't be a move for the popular daily sports show, but then, who can say for certain?

