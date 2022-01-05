Aaron Rodgers reveals how his bromance with Pat MacAfee came to fruition

ManningCast was back on Monday night with Peyton and Eli Manning, and Aaron Rodgers was the brothers' guest in the fourth quarter. As he does every week, Rodgers makes an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. A former teammate of Peyton's for the Colts, McAfee is a larger-than-life character.

Rodgers was asked how the friendship between the pair started, and it is thanks to his own teammate and linebacker A.J. Hawk.

“We had a late drop-out and my buddy, A.J. Hawk, said, ‘You should get Pat McAfee,'” Rodgers said.

“So I reached out to Pat, and Pat was actually on a standup comedy tour. He came off the tour, joined our team and I went to him when he got there — I had never met him, I introduced myself and said, ‘Hey, when I introduce you tonight at the welcome dinner, do you mind doing a couple minutes of standup?’ He goes, ‘Naw I’m not doing that.'”

"Pat walks up on stage, takes the mic out of my hands, and does 10 minutes of standup, and I knew from that point forward we would be good friends. And I always appreciate that about him."

"He went the whole trip, he rolled his pants up to show off his quads, it was almost like he was wearing a short bathing suit. He played barefoot. I don’t think the golf worked out very well for him, but it was a partner event, I made sure he had a good partner every time and I think he was on the winning squad for most of his matchups.”

Aaron Rodgers appears on Pat McAfee's show weekly

Aaron Rodgers Tuesday on the Pat McAfee Show has been a huge hit. Starting last season, Rodgers makes a guest appearance on the show every week and is given license to talk about anything and everything.

For the most part, the interviews make for good viewing, but for some, McAfee gets torched for not asking Rodgers tough questions, along with giving the Packers quarterback a platform to talk about his vaccination status.

It's not a typical sports show, with McAfee building his following on the back of doing it how he wants it, and this uniqueness has grown his show into what it is today. Several high-profile guests have appeared on the show, including Charles Barkley, Phil Mickelson and Usain Bolt, but the big one is Rodgers.

Fans get to see the other side of the Packers quarterback as Pat and Rodgers talk as if they are sitting at home together, not on a sports show.

Whatever your thoughts are on Rodgers and the show, one thing is certain -- the majority of fans love to tune in on Tuesdays to listen to the Packers quarterback talk about football.

