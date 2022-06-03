"Maybe greatest player of all time" - Pat McAfee lauds Aaron Donald's leadership with the LA Rams

Aaron Donald is viewed by many as the greatest player in the NFL. Since coming into the league in 2014, the Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle has accumulated 441 tackles, 98 sacks, and 23 forced fumbles. This led to a Super Bowl Championship ring last season and speculations about his retirement.

Pat McAfee recently spoke about Donald's lack of a renewed contract with the Rams on The Pat McAfee Show.

"His contract needs to be worked on first. If not, he's at peace with moving on. Aaron Donald is an absolute stud. Obviously, he's a Pittsburgh guy who has been lifting since he was 11. People talk about him being the greatest player in the NFL, maybe the greatest player of all time, the way he's changed games."

McAfee also pointed out Donald's willingness to retire.

"Now. He's a Super Bowl champion. He's very well paid. But there's a contract that he has to deal with with the Rams. There's no way they want him just gliding off into the sunset after what they were able to accomplish. And finally getting a quarterback in Matthew Stafford, right?"

McAfee makes some excellent points. Donald has said he's okay with retiring, and it's likely he won't come back to the team unless the situation is right. Not long after the Super Bowl win, it was reported that Donald said his return would only happen if Von Miller also played for the Rams again in 2022. However, Miller took his talents to New York state, where he will strengthen the Buffalo Bills defense.

Aaron Donald could be key for back to back championships for the Rams

Donald was instrumental in the Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals. As Joe Burrow scrambled to extend the final play of the game, Donald brought the young quarterback down and celebrated by pointing to his ring finger.

If the Rams hope to repeat this year, they'll need all the help they can get. They may have lost Miller from their championship defense, but they did bring in former Seattle Seahawks star Bobby Wagner.

On the offensive side of the ball, they no longer have Robert Woods, but they did acquire Allen Robinson from the Chicago Bears. They will need Donald if they hope to get by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the postseason.

