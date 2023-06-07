Pat McAfee expressed his condolences and respect after the news of the passing of former WWE legend Iron Sheik. The former Indianapolis Colts re-tweeted a post that the Iron Shiek posted of the two of them last August.

At the time, Iron Sheik posted the photo and said how much he liked McAfee and how impressed he was by him. McAfee reshared that tweet and said "RIP to the legend" and then added that it was an honor for him to get to meet him.

"RIP to the legend… It was an honor to get to meet you."

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



🗣 🏻 twitter.com/the_ironsheik/… The Iron Sheik @the_ironsheik RESPECT THE @patmcafeeshow HE KNOW WHO IS THE LEGEND OF THE EARTH. HE IMPRESS ME BIG TIME BUBBA RESPECT THE @patmcafeeshow HE KNOW WHO IS THE LEGEND OF THE EARTH. HE IMPRESS ME BIG TIME BUBBA https://t.co/Qb1dGbluS6 RIP to the legend… It was an honor to get to meet you. RIP to the legend… It was an honor to get to meet you.🗣🙏🏻 twitter.com/the_ironsheik/…

Pat McAfee has spent a lot of time around the world of the WWE throughout his broadcast career.

On "The Pat McAfee Show" on Wednesday, McAfee continued to talk about the passing of the wrestling legend.

"A man I got to meet at an event, shake his hand, let him know that I thought he was one of the most epic heels to ever just hell of a story. You learn a story where he came from what he ended up doing, who he befriended, who idolized him, he was in a young rock episode looking good."

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#PMSLive RIP to the legend The Iron Sheik RIP to the legend The Iron Sheik 🙏🙏#PMSLive https://t.co/NfXVaMP6xn

Pat McAfee's words show just how much it meant to him to be able to meet. And, how highly he thought of the wrestling great.

Who was the Iron Sheik?

The 81-year-old initially made a name for himself in the world of wrestling. Born in Iran, his real name was Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri. He began to train as an amateur wrestler when he was young after looking up to other professional Iranian wrestlers throughout his childhood.

He tried out for the 1968 Olympic team. But, later became an assistant coach for the United States Greco Roman Wrestling team.

His first experience with the then- WWF was in 1979. He took a few years off from that and returned in 1983. He won the championship that year and is still the only Iranian to have ever done so. His personality and charisma made him a fan favorite despite sometimes playing the role of a heel in the ring.

ESPN @espn Pro wrestling legend The Iron Sheik, who won the WWF title in the early 1980s and was later inducted into the Hall of Fame, has died at the age of 81. es.pn/3NhmdZe Pro wrestling legend The Iron Sheik, who won the WWF title in the early 1980s and was later inducted into the Hall of Fame, has died at the age of 81. es.pn/3NhmdZe

The Iron Sheik continued his career in the WWF/WWE on and off throughout the 1990s and into the 2000s. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2005.

He had also become a social media figure in recent years. The Iron Sheik had over 600,000 followers on Twitter.

