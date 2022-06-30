Pat McAfee podcast co-host explains why Deshaun Watson will make $45 million in 2022, even if he gets a year-long suspension

At this point, it seems incredibly likely that the NFL hands down a year-long suspension or worse to Deshaun Watson. As the sexual assault allegations continue to pile up, pressure is mounting on the NFL to act swiftly and perhaps harshly.

The suspension could be lifelong, as some fans have stated they'd like to see. A year is very likely though, but Pat McAfee's co-host Andrew Brandt doesn't believe that Watson will suffer very much for it.

"It's the best contract in the history of the league. We have waited for the white whale. I've been waiting for the white whale, the five-year fully guaranteed like an NBA, like Major League Baseball, would it be Aaron? Would it be Mahomes? Would it be Brady? Would it be Josh Allen?

"Hey, it's this guy. It's this guy. He has the strongest, most secure and largest contract in history."

Looking at the contract from a purely football standpoint, Brandt went on to note that it might dramatically affect the future quarterback market:

"And we're gonna wait and see if Lamar Jackson, Josh, Joe Burrow, etc., are affected by this. It's up to their agents to really press it."

Brandt then noted that his first year salary has already been paid and is non-refundable, which makes the situation even more difficult:

"But geez. And let me go through it. We are one is that what we're looking at now? So 2022. He's gonna make 45 million locked. It's already paid, signing bonus 45 million darn done. He can't give it back. It's not subject to forfeiture for suspension.

"So the only thing subject to forfeiture, suspension is the 1 million salary. That's it. So if he's gone a year, instead of 46 million, he makes 45 million."

He could be harshly punished by the NFL, but his wallet won't hurt very much.

What the NFL is going to do with Deshaun Watson?

Since a forfeiture of his massive, guaranteed contract is essentially off the table, the NFL has options on how to punish Watson, but they're certainly not as severe. Mary Kay Cabot, a Browns reporter, reported that the league was considering an indefinite suspension.

She notes that the indefinite suspension would be for at least a year. There's a chance the former Clemson product won't play football again, but even if he does, it more than likely won't be this season.

This puts the Cleveland Browns in a difficult spot, though they do have a jilted Baker Mayfield still on the roster.

Deshaun Watson's hearing began yesterday, so the NFL's final decision should come soon.

