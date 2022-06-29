"I don't think there's ever been a worse-looking quarterback in a uniform before" - Pat McAfee Show co-host reacts to first look of Carson Wentz in a Commanders jersey

Carson Wentz in a red Washington Commanders uniform is not a sight that The Pat McAfee Show co-host Boston Connor found pleasing in any sense, calling him the 'worst looking quarterback in a uniform' he has ever seen.

Connor said Wentz should wear a different uniform even if all his Commanders teammates are wearing the same thing:

"That guy? Jesus Christ. That first look at that... I don't know how that they don't just never put him in that uniform. Like even if the whole entire team is wearing it, put him in a different f****** uniform..."

When Pat McAfee tried to stop Connor from what he perceived to be body-shaming, Connor denied that was his goal, doubling down on not ever wanting to see Wentz dressed that way again:

"It's not about [how] he looks, it's about how the colors look on him, because it is so f****** bad. I don't know if there's been a worse looking quarterback in a uniform before. I really don't."

When McAfee asked what his problem with Carson Wentz was, Connor tripled down and snuck in a shot at the Commanders:

"I'm just being completely transparent here. I wish him all the best. [The Washington Commanders] are going to stink, but I wish him all the best..."

Carson Wentz enters 2022 with pressure to make things happen for the Commanders

This has not been a squeaky clean unveiling of a new franchise logo and mascot this offseason for the Commanders, who are dealing with the ramifications of two Dan Snyder-caused controversies.

Both the season-ticket scandal—which alleges that Snyder's organization deliberately made it difficult for the franchise's most loyal fans to recoup refunds worth thousands of dollars—and the organizational workplace issue (alleging toxic workplace conditions for women) that has been elevated to the United States Supreme Court are embroiling the pro football team of the national capital.

Carson Wentz comes to the Commanders at a tender time for the franchise. They haven't had a winning season since 2015, though they did win the NFC East in 2020 and challenged the eventual Super Bowl LV Champion Buccaneers in the playoffs. The franchise just committed $71 million to No. 1 wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Commanders’ Terry McLaurin is signing a 3-year extension worth up to $71 million in new money that places him amongst the NFL’s top-five highest-paid WRs, sources tell ESPN. Buddy Baker and Tony Bonagura of Exclusive Sports Group finalized deal today w/ Washington SVP Rob Rogers. Commanders’ Terry McLaurin is signing a 3-year extension worth up to $71 million in new money that places him amongst the NFL’s top-five highest-paid WRs, sources tell ESPN. Buddy Baker and Tony Bonagura of Exclusive Sports Group finalized deal today w/ Washington SVP Rob Rogers. https://t.co/9O6nxXzNXd

Wentz came on from the Colts after leading Indianapolis to a winning record. However, he could not inspire the team to a postseason appearance.

