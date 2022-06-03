"Roger Goodell is a master deflector" - Pat McAfee reckons NFL commissioner is very cunning

Roger Goodell has long been in the spotlight during a period of unprecedented growth and controversy for the NFL. Pat McAfee pointed out the commissioner's 'cunning' characteristics on The Pat McAfee Show ahead of a crucial public appearance for Goodell at the U.S. House Oversight & Reform Committee hearing regarding the Dan Snyder and the Washington Commanders' season-ticket scandal:

"I know they’re politicians but good luck, Goodell is a master deflector. One of the greatest would be able to take any other job if he wanted to just strictly because of how he can speak and the amount of money he has to fund himself and everything like that”

Roger Goodell and Daniel Snyder will testify to U.S. House Oversight & Reform Committee

In a few weeks, Roger Goodell and Commanders owner Daniel Snyder will testify at the U.S. House Oversight & Reform Committee hearing regarding workplace issues within the Washington Commanders organization, the league's investigation of it, and the league's decision to cover up the findings and conclusions.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk If Roger Goodell show up to testify at the House Oversight Committee hearing in 19 days, we will witness the public grilling of a Commissioner who is rarely if ever publicly grilled. wp.me/pbBqYq-ci44 If Roger Goodell show up to testify at the House Oversight Committee hearing in 19 days, we will witness the public grilling of a Commissioner who is rarely if ever publicly grilled. wp.me/pbBqYq-ci44

Goodell is expected to be questioned by various members of the Committee. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio expects Committee members to make speeches, complain, and/or take advantage of the opportunity to grill Goodell publicly. That could include asking about several other NFL-related issues, according to Florio:

"Here’s the other reality. The Committee members won’t be restricted to asking questions about the Commanders situation and the league’s handling of it. They can grill Goodell about the leaks of the Jon Gruden emails, which served as the spark for the current Congressional probe. They can ask about Deshaun Watson. They can ask about the Brian Flores litigation. They can ask about the Stephen Ross investigation."

Snyder is under the microscope for not only a toxic workplace environment in the nation's capital but for blatantly scamming season-ticket holders by withholding deposits and making them just about impossible to collect on. There has been talk of the Commanders owner being stripped of team ownership.

This is the latest scandal Roger Goodell has been part of throughout a tenuous run as the top executive in the NFL's league offices, but it could truly test his character. Snyder has failed everyone from his employees to the loyal fanbase that lines his pockets year in and year out and is not fit to lead a pro football organization.

Jackie Speier @RepSpeier Tisha Thompson @TishaESPN twitter.com/john_keim/stat… The congressional committee investigating the Washington Commanders has invited NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and team owner Daniel Snyder to testify in hearings on June 22nd. Full story from @john_keim and me can be found here: espn.com/nfl/story/_/id… The congressional committee investigating the Washington Commanders has invited NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and team owner Daniel Snyder to testify in hearings on June 22nd. Full story from @john_keim and me can be found here: espn.com/nfl/story/_/id… twitter.com/john_keim/stat… Time for the @NFL @Commanders to come clean. What defense could they have for the extensive accounts of lewd, discriminatory behavior & harassment? I look forward to questioning Snyder & Goodell. It’s time to shine a light on this cesspool that passes for a pro sports org. twitter.com/TishaESPN/stat… Time for the @NFL & @Commanders to come clean. What defense could they have for the extensive accounts of lewd, discriminatory behavior & harassment? I look forward to questioning Snyder & Goodell. It’s time to shine a light on this cesspool that passes for a pro sports org. twitter.com/TishaESPN/stat…

Goodell needs to end his tenure immediately, and he just might, after Snyder's actions lead to the commissioner getting a long-awaited public lashing.

