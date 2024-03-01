Pat McAfee has some harrowing recollections about the last days of Aaron Rodgers' stint on his eponymous show.

In early January, the New York Jets quarterback implied that comedian and ABC late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel would be among the names mentioned in documents pertaining to late sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Soon, the controversy hit the point where the former Indianapolis Colts punter did not know where it would end, causing him to become restless as he admitted to Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson's Showtime podcast All That Smoke:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“The block got real hot for about three weeks...There was a lot of times where I’m like, ‘Do I deserve to have this platform if I don’t know everything about everything?’

"So this s–t can’t happen, and people don’t end up hating us. … Because there was nights I couldn’t sleep. Like I’m like, ‘Maybe I am f–king this up completely.’”

Dan LeBatard refutes beef with Pat McAfee

Another name Pat McAfee mentioned in his interview was Dan LeBatard, who once claimed that College GameDay's defeat in the ratings by Fox's Big Noon Kickoff in late November was a major knock against him.

The Miami-based sportswriter had said:

“They get McAfee and they give a new set of rules, but I thought that would result in College GameDay getting bigger and better — more popular.

"I’m reading him and everyone around him is saying he’s a good teammate. ... but now the numbers are coming back, and this is something that McAfee could not have expected. I’ve seen his reaction to some criticism, and he is not enjoying it.”

The former All-Pro and Pro Bowler did not forget it, responding:

“He’s talked some s***.”

LeBatard, though, refused to fire back on his eponymous show with Jon "Stugotz" Weiner, instead prasing his fellow sportscaster and voicing his full support of the sportscasting revolution that has happened with McAfee at the forefront:

"His story is amazing. His charisma is amazing. I’m seeing the guy conquer sports and rush to the head of the line. I understand why he thinks that some old media would not like what he is doing."

Expand Tweet

Pat McAfee has not responded on the matter yet.