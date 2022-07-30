"It got worse for Kyler" - Pat McAfee feels removal of film-watching clause from Kyler Murray's contract will affect him more

The film-watching clause that the Arizona Cardinals placed in quarterback Kyler Murray’s contract caused a bit of controversy. Although the Cardinals decided to remove it from their franchise quarterback’s deal, Pat McAfee said that it does more harm than good.

On his eponymous show, "The Pat McAfee Show," the host stated the situation is worse now because the clause has been removed:

“It got worse for Kyler. I think when we didn't think it could get worse. I think it got worse by this. And I know what the Cardinals are thinking was probably from the owner... Probably just the owner being like, Hey, this is not how we want to do business with our quarterback. He's obviously offended.”

The current WWE commentator and former Indianapolis Colts punter concluded his comments by saying that he hopes the quarterback elevates to superstardom (Warning: NSFW language):

“The way things are being said about our operation organization, we got to change this or whatever. I just, I don't know. It's just I don't think he got better, but we will move on, and I hope Kyler goes on to f***ing superstardom even more.”

The franchise released a statement regarding the removal of the clause. They stated that they have the utmost confidence in Murray to lead the team:

“After seeing the distraction it created, we removed the addendum from the contract. It was clearly perceived in ways that were never intended. Our confidence in Kyler Murray is as high as it’s ever been, and nothing demonstrates our belief in his ability to lead this team more than the commitment reflected in this contract.”

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Statement from the Arizona Cardinals’ on Kyler Murray’s updated contract: Statement from the Arizona Cardinals’ on Kyler Murray’s updated contract: https://t.co/LQrzBHzDyc

Kyler Murray on the independent study clause

Carolina Panthers v Arizona Cardinals

The 2019 NFL Rookie of the Year held a surprise press conference regarding the situation with the study clause. He stated that he refuses to let his work ethic be questioned. He also stated that there are various ways to view the game film:

“There’s multiple different ways to watch film. Of course, we all watch film. That doesn’t need to be questioned. I refuse to let my work ethic and my preparation be in question. I’ve put in an incomprehensible amount of time in what I do."

Jonathan Jones @jjones9 Murray: "There’s multiple different ways to watch film. Of course we all watch film. That doesn’t need to be questioned. I refuse to let my work ethic and my preparation be in question. I’ve put in an incomprehensible amount of time in what I do." Murray: "There’s multiple different ways to watch film. Of course we all watch film. That doesn’t need to be questioned. I refuse to let my work ethic and my preparation be in question. I’ve put in an incomprehensible amount of time in what I do."

Murray got a five-year, $230.5 million deal this offseason to guarantee he’ll be the quarterback under center for Arizona for years to come.

Let’s see if the quarterback can overcome this controversy about the clause and help lead the Cardinals back to the postseason in 2022.

If you any of the above quotes, please credit ESPN, CBS Sports, and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you agree with McAfee regarding Kyler Murray? Yes No 0 votes so far