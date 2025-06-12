Pat McAfee reportedly banned Adam Schefter from appearing on his ESPN show after insider's failed appearance in March

Pat McAfee is a former NFL punter, a WWE commentator, and the host of one of the most viewed shows in the world of sports, 'The Pat McAfee Show'. The popular ESPN show regularly features some of the biggest names in sports and culture, including individuals like Lebron James, Aaron Rodgers, and Caitlin Clark.

However, it appears as though McAfee has become frustrated with a key member of the ESPN family.

According to a report by Andrew Marchand of 'The Athletic' and discussed by Ben Axelrod of 'Awful Announcing', McAfee has become frustrated with ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter and has 'essentially banned' the famous NFL personality from his show.

The incident began when McAfee reportedly wanted to have Schefter on the show during the NFL's free agency period. However, due to conflicting appearances and media availabilities, Schefter did not appear on the show, something that has clearly frustrated McAfee.

Will Adam Schefter return to the 'Pat McAfee Show' in the future?

At this time, it is unclear whether Schefter will return to the show in the future or whether the reports being circulated are completely accurate.

As Marchand noted and was highlighted by Axelrod, Schefter is scheduled to appear on the show on Thursday, where the situation may be resolved and cleared up.

"Hours after The Athletic reached out about Schefter’s banishment, an ESPN spokesperson said that Schefter will return to McAfee’s show on Thursday for the first time in around three months." Marchand stated.

Although it is common for individuals in the same workplace to not fully agree on topics or entirely like each other, ESPN likely does not want two of their top personalities feuding with each other. Only time will tell whether Schefter does return to the show in the future, however, it is evident that this will be a story to watch in the coming days and weeks.

