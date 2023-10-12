Pat McAfee reveals how he stood on principle and cut Aaron Rodgers $450,000 cheque after Jets QB helped build $500,000,000 company

Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee has done wonders in the sports media world, and his platform has grown thanks to "Aaron Rodgers Tuesday."

After building his company from scratch, McAfee is now a global brand with his show that airs on ESPN. What he has done over the years has been nothing short of incredible. But, of course, he had help.

Rodgers helped McAfee's show get traction with his weekly spot on Tuesday, and McAfee knows that the show wouldn't be what it is without Rodgers. And as such, he revealed that he compensated Rodgers for his work.

After a New York Post article on the payments to Rodgers came out, McAfee dove into it on his show, "The Pat McAfee Show," and cleared the air.

WARNING: COARSE LANGUAGE USED BELOW

McAfee said,

Our company went from being valued between $2M to $5M a few years back to over $500 million. After that first "Aaron Rodgers Tuesday" run, "Aaron Rodgers Tuesday" became the biggest podcast on Earth as soon as it started every Tuesday. We had 500,000 people watching live as it became the biggest show on earth.

"One holiday season, I just write a little check for Aaron Rodgers saying, hey, here's $450,000, and it's nowhere near enough for what you've done for us and everything, and I just give it to him. Aaron's very uncomfortable with that, obviously, but then I start breaking it down, like, 'Hey, let me tell you what you have done for our company, and you shut the f*ck up. That is basically how this is going to go.”

So Pat McAfee acknowledges what Rodgers and others have done for his show and isn't shy from thanking them.

What is Pat McAfee's net worth in 2023?

Being a former NFL player, Pat McAfee no doubt has some money, but after retiring, his net worth skyrocketed. Now worth approximately $30 million, McAfee has made that through his show and countless other ventures he is currently involved with.

This also includes his stints in the WWE, where he was a broadcaster next to Michael Cole, and his wrestling matches.

What is Aaron Rodgers' net worth in 2023?

Rodgers has been earning for most of his career, and per clutchpoints.com, his net worth currently sits at around $200 million.

Now, we expect that to only grow with each year as Rodgers clearly would have irons in the fire in some businesses, and he would also have investments that all help build his wealth, not to mention his NFL salary.

So, all in all, McAfee and Rodgers are doing very well for themselves.