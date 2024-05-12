Pat McAfee's wife Samantha shares adorable 'first' photo with daughter Mackenzie Lynn on Mother's Day 

Mother's Day is here, and Samantha McAfee, the wife of former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee, took a moment to reminisce about the day when she first became a parent. On Saturday, she went to Instagram Stories to repost an old photo of their daughter Mackenzie Lynn at the time of birth:

"In honor of Mother's Day, share your first picture with your baby"

The first image of Mackenzie Lynn resurfacing on her mother Samantha's Instagram Stories

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Mackenzie Lynn had celebrated her first birthday last week.

A brief profile of Pat McAfee's and Samantha McAfee's life

Not much is known about when Pat McAfee first met Samantha Ludy, but what is known is that she is a native of the state he played in. Born in Greenwood, Indiana, she attended Center Grove High School before committing to the University of Southern Indiana just outside Evansville.

In 2019, he proposed to her in epic fashion: in front of a waterfall during a vacation in Hawaii. The two had been flown there via helicopter.

Expand Tweet

A year and a half later, the two married. Pat McAfee said on his podcast:

"I'm feeling the love man. Excited for tomorrow. Be a day I remember for the rest of my life. Hopefully everybody has a good time, we stay safe and good old Mother Nature decides not to leak all over the incredible setup that my beautiful bride has been working (hard) on."

Amusingly, he wore shorts to the ceremony:

Expand Tweet

In November 2022, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child. The news came after a long period of struggle that included an ectopic pregnancy in 2020, and then a miscarriage in 2021. They wrote:

"After about 150 shots, a surgery, a transfer, countless blood tests, waiting on embryos, genetic testing, hoping for a big fat positive on a pee stick. So much support from family & close friends. We are beyond happy & blessed to announce our double rainbow baby!"

Expand Tweet

That child, Mackenzie Lynn, was born in May 2023. Besides their daughter, they also have a dog, Valerie, whose struggles with cancer inspired the establishment of Fur the Brand, an animal non-profit organization.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback