Pat McAfee sets the record straight after being called out for smoking "weed" during NFL draft live broadcast

Analyst Pat McAfee has been in the spotlight after a video of him taking a drag from a vape pen on the set of his “Draft Spectacular” on Thursday went viral on social media. McAfee also offered the pen to former Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, who declined to try it.

Ad

Many accused McAfee of smoking "weed" on the set of his show in Green Bay:

"WILD: Pat McAfee takes a hit of a weed pen on LIVE TV and even offers Mike McCarthy a hit as well," Dov Kleiman tweeted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The analyst explained his actions in the video clip on X (formerly Twitter).

"To my understanding.. This was CBD/Vitamins from a wonderful dude at the draft last night.. obviously. Right before we went live.. a little altitude/attitude lift.. thought Coach might’ve gave it a go. SHAHTAHT GREEN BAY," McAfee said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

McAfee has been open about his use of marijuana in the past. In February 2024, the analyst spoke about his affection for weed on the “All the Smoke” podcast.

“I smoke a lot of weed,” McAfee said when asked how he balances negativity and stays focused. “I do. I think that’s a massive piece of it for me.”

Pat McAfee provided enticing coverage on his show during Day 1 of the NFL draft. He will want to keep up the good work on Friday, during Rounds 2 and 3 of the draft.

Ad

How to watch Pat McAfee's show on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL draft?

NFL analyst Pat McAfee on his "The Pat McAfee Show" - Source: Getty

"The Pat McAfee Show" will cover Day 2 of the NFL draft, where 72 players are expected to get selected into the big league on Friday. The set will be located just off the Lambeau Field Atrium.

Fans can catch McAfee's show airing from noon to 2:00 p.m. ET on ESPN, and noon to 3:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and YouTube. Per ESPN, there will be several notable guests appearing on Day 2 of the draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.