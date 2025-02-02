Pat McAfee shocked by mind-boggling Anthony Davis-Luka Doncic trade

As the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers executed one of the most shocking trades in recent NBA history, former NFL punter and kickoff specialist, Pat McAfee was shaken to its core.

On Sunday, ESPN senior NBA insider Shams Charania broke the news on X that the Mavericks traded their superstar Luka Doncic to the Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis in a three-team blockbuster involving the Utah Jazz.

"BREAKING: The Dallas Mavericks are trading Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick, sources tell ESPN. Three-team deal that includes Utah," his tweet read.

Reposting the original tweet, Charania followed up with another post:

"Yes, this is real."

McAfee reposted Charania's tweet and captioned the post:

"HOLY SHIT, @ShamsCharania. LEAGUE ALTERING MIDNIGHT TRADE."

McAfee's reaction was exactly similar to the sentiments of many NBA fans.

This trade didn’t just swap players; it completely changed the balance of power in the league. In addition to Doncic, the Lakers received Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris. Meanwhile, the Mavericks received Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a valuable 2029 first-round draft pick.

The Utah Jazz helped make the trade happen and picked up Jalen Hood-Schifino plus two second-round draft picks for their plans. Getting Doncic could start a new chapter for the Lakers, especially if LeBron James decides to stay.

On the other hand, the Mavericks hope Davis will strengthen their defense while keeping a solid team around him.

Pat McAfee once called out ESPN over NBA analyst struggles

Pat McAfee has been trying to connect with NBA talent for his show "The Pat McAfee Show," licensed through ESPN. However, the network’s NBA experts are too hard to schedule for interviews.

In October, McAfee shared his frustration on X (formerly Twitter).

“I need an NBA expert(s) for the progrum … not everyday ... just someone to FaceTime periodically thru the season. I will pay, because I pay everybody for their contributions to our show,” McAfee wrote.

Obviously ... when licensing our show thru ESPN, we thought it’d be easy to get NBA folks from the ESPN roster ... That has not been the case. The ESPN NBA crew has been rather impossible to work with due to their daily scheduling during the season. Afternoons are TOUGH for the entire group. Sooooo … Which ex-NBA players do you think would be a great representative of the Association on our dumbass show?”

This problem led the former NFL star to search for an NBA analyst outside of ESPN to join his show. He’s even offering to pay, just like he does for NFL star Aaron Rodgers, a regular guest.

