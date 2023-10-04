Pat McAfee speculates Randy Gregory's possible return to Cowboys following Broncos' release

The Denver Broncos released Randy Gregory on Wednesday morning. A move that the edge rusher apparently requested, according to multiple sources. Despite signing a five-year deal with Denver in 2022, the 30-year-old is once again a free agent. Since he won't have to clear waivers, he will now be free to sign with another NFL team.

Pat McAfee spoke about the release on his ESPN show just hours later. He mentioned how Gregory made $27 million with the Broncos while playing just 10 games. One of his co-hosts, Tone Digs mentioned that Gregory had reportedly been close to re-signing with the Cowboys. However, he ended up signing with the Broncos.

McAfee said:

"JC Jackson ending up back in the New England Patriots after getting a bag elsewhere. Randy Gregory potentially ending up back in Dallas after getting a bag elsewhere. This is not a bad play. Business wise, Randy Gregory will end up pocketing roughly 27 and a half million dollars from the Broncos for 10 games of service. Million dollars a pressure."

In reply, Tone Digs said:

"I believe earlier in the day maybe or the day before it was reported that he had signed a deal with the Cowboys and they had a deal done and then he changed his mind and it was gonna go to the Bronco so he was definitely somebody that the Cowboys want I wonder if to how Jerry's gonna feel now

Gregory once had interest in returning to Dallas and Pat McAfee believes there could be a reunion between the two.

How much did the Dallas Cowboys offer Randy Gregory?

In March 2022, reports surfaced that Randy Gregory had re-signed with the Dallas Cowboys. The defensive end and the Cowboys agreed upon a five-year deal worth $70 million.

However, just hours after those reports surfaced, Gregory decided to sign with the Denver Broncos. The contract was for the same number of years and financially the same as well. So what changed?

Gregory apparently wasn't happy with some of the language used in the Dallas Cowboys contract offer. Whether it was incentives or something else, Gregory received the contract details he wanted from the Denver Broncos.

The Denver Broncos apparently tried to trade Gregory in the past few days. However, NFL teams were cautious not to take on what remains of the hefty contract.