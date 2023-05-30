Pat McAfee spotlights how Tom Brady now owns the Raiders in two ways

After a few weeks of rumors, Tom Brady officially announced that he had purchased a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders. While talking about the purchase, former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee had some thoughts about the news.

He said not only is the former quarterback now an owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, in a financial capacity but, he owns them in another way as well. He was referring to the infamous "tuck rule" game, a game early in the quarterback's career in which he led the Patriots to a defeat over the Raiders.

"The big news of the Raiders last week was the Tom Brady, the man who literally started the dynastic run for the New England Patriots against the Oakland Raiders at the time in the middle of a snowstorm with the Tuck rule now has a percentage of the Raiders because he and Mark Davis were business partners with the Aces in Las Vegas just a year ago. So Tom Brady is in the ownership committee of the Las Vegas Raiders."

McAfee said that the recently retired quarterback was technically the owner of the NFL franchise even before he technically gave up a penny.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow The Las Vegas Raiders are in quite a predicament with Jimmy G #PMSLive The Las Vegas Raiders are in quite a predicament with Jimmy G #PMSLive https://t.co/zuiW2KOVkd

The "tuck rule" game is seen as the starting point of the New England Patriots dyanasty throughout the early 2000s.

McAfee said that he now declares Tom Brady the official owner of the franchise in every sense of the form.

Could Tom Brady return to the NFL?

Tom Brady retired from the NFL in March 2023, for the second time. This time, the 45 year old said that it was for good and that he was looking forward to retirement life and new projects.

While he is set to work for FOX Sports in 2024, he will have some free time in 2023 and many believe that involves the NFL. He is a minority owner in the Las Vegas Raiders and that may be convenient for both sides.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo signed with Las Vegas as a free agent this offseason. Afterwards he apparently underwent surgery on his foot that he injured last season.

With him unable to participate in OTA's last week, there is skepticism about the time table in which he will return. This has led many to believe that the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback could swoop in and start for the Raiders. Especially since his former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is the head coach of the team.

However, the Raiders believe that Garoppolo will be ready by the start of training camp.

