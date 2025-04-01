The NFL continues to expand to different markets around the globe, and Pat McAfee is on board with the league expanding even further. This comes after the league announced several teams' new international markets rights in other countries, as well as two new members of the Global Markets Program: Greece and the United Arab Emirates.

NFL's executive vice president Peter O'Reilly revealed on Monday that the league is interested in playing a regular-season game in Abu Dhabi.

“We don’t know the timing, and it’s really an ‘if’ in terms of whether we’ll play a game. But I will say that’s a market where there’s strong interest in our game, strong interest in growing our game on a year-round basis."

After the expansion of the program was revealed on Monday, McAfee approved the move. Speaking on his own show, the former Indianapolis Colts punter and current ESPN analyst gave his view on how the game in Abu Dhabi could be a positive thing for the world:

"I want to be on the side of I think it’s good to help countries and everything evolve. I think it’s a good thing. I like the thought of sport bringing the world together because, ultimately, that’s what I think sports are about. And if the NFL is able to take their game over there, I think it’s good for the world as a whole. Good for the league."

NFL to play seven international regular-season games in 2025

The league is confirmed to host games in five different countries, apart from the United States, during the 2025 season.

Brazil: Corinthians Arena, São Paulo (Chargers)

Germany: Olympiastadion, Berlin (Colts)

Spain: Bernabéu Stadium, Madrid (Dolphins)

Ireland: Croke Park, Dublin (Steelers)

United Kingdom: Wembley Stadium, London (Jaguars); Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London (Browns, Jets)

All home teams have been revealed, but their opponents will be revealed later on.

The official NFL schedule for the 2025 season is expected to be released in May; not all dates have been confirmed, but the Chargers will play in Brazil on Friday, September 5, the second regular-season game of 2025.

