For most teams, when they win the Super Bowl, a parade follows. Not for the 2010 champion Green Bay Packers, however, as Pat McAfee learned from Aaron Rodgers' ex teammate, AJ Hawk.

Super Bowl parades are a notable event, with fans lining the streets to celebrate their teams success. However, Hawk revealed to the crew of the "Pat McAfee Show" that his Super Bowl champion Packers did not have a parade. Instead, a lap around a packed out Lambeau Field.

WARNING: COARSE LANGUAGE USED BELOW.

Hawk said on the "Pat McAfee Show":

"It was in Green Bay it's like negative 30 degrees. We like walked a lap around the stadium, this is before the parades were gigantic.”

To which McAfee responded:

“Aaron only won one, it's like you think the football gods are fu**ing pumped about what happened? You guys won the biggest one and you say no parade?... No parade curse."

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



Is there a no parade curse in Green Bay #PMSLive "We didn't have a Super Bowl parade"Is there a no parade curse in Green Bay @OfficialAJHawk "We didn't have a Super Bowl parade"Is there a no parade curse in Green Bay @OfficialAJHawk⁉️#PMSLive https://t.co/2FilDwMx6z

The "parade curse" was then talked about as the Packers haven't made it to a Super Bowl since 2011.

It was then revealed from an article in 2011 that the Super Bowl celebrations would only be from 5PM to 6PM. It cost fans $5 to get a seat inside Lambeau Field. A few minutes later, the crew found out that the $5 from tickets would go to a charity. The donation made things a little better, but they were still in disbelief that a parade wasn't thrown for Aaron Rodgers' team.

Aaron Rodgers to finally get Super Bowl parade?

New York Jets Offseason Workout

With Aaron Rodgers now a member of the New York Jets, he perhaps gets his best chance to win another Super Bowl and get that parade at seasons end.

In 2011, parades were deemed not to be a big thing. However, parades for championship victors have become an expected event. Imagine the scenes in New York if Rodgers is able to bring a Lombardi trophy back to the Big Apple.

Of course, multiple thingd would need to go right, and the Jets' division with the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins is a tough one. However, if they can punch their ticket into the postseason, then anything can happen.

If Rodgers does somehow win his second Super Bowl trophy, he will get to experience a real Super Bowl parade, something he missed out on all those years ago.

