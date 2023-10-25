Pat McAfee was upset with FanDuel for picking Rob Gronkowski over former NFL punter in Super Bowl FG Ad: Report

Pat McAfee has built a gigantic audience over the years. His online show, which was broadcast through various platforms, made it to ESPN. Having millions of social media followers plus his solid connection with sports fans made him one of the top faces in the network’s revamped talent roster.

But before signing with ESPN, The Pat McAfee Show had FanDuel as its largest sponsor, actively promoting it throughout the program. However, an article by The Washington Post’s Ben Strauss revealed what triggered the abrupt end of that promising partnership.

Pat McAfee ended the FanDuel deal because of Rob Gronkowski

FanDuel allegedly paid Pat McAfee $30 million annually to become his eponymous show’s exclusive sports betting partner. Strauss wrote that FanDuel recognized McAfee's influence to convert his viewers into betting enthusiasts.

Reports revealed that McAfee’s FanDuel contract would run for four years. However, the former Indianapolis Colts punter called it off before joining ESPN. The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand initially reported that McAfee’s ESPN deal amounts to $17 million annually.

Who is the reason for the falling-off between McAfee and FanDuel? Rob Gronkowski. No, the two former NFL players did not have a direct conflict. But as Strauss revealed:

“At FanDuel, McAfee was upset when the company used Rob Gronkowski to kick a field goal in its Super Bowl ad last year instead of him, according to people familiar with the relationship.”

Gronkowski is still one of the more marketable personalities, even if he isn’t playing anymore. That’s why he also had a T-Mobile commercial with Tom Brady and has endorsed Tide, Subway, and United Services Automobile Association, among others.

He is also one of the most successful NFL tight ends of all time, winning four Super Bowl titles and earning four First-Team All-Pro selections. He is also a five-time Pro Bowler and the record holder for most touchdowns in a season by a tight end with 18.

The commercial that Pat McAfee was allegedly upset about had Gronkowski attempting a live 25-yard field goal during the third quarter of Super Bowl LVII. As part of the deal, FanDuel will split $10 million of free bets to everyone who used the sportsbook to place wagers for the game.

Gronkowski even “enlisted” Pro Football Hall of Famer Adam Vinatieri to help him train for what FanDuel called the Kick of Destiny. While Gronkowski allegedly missed the field goal try, FanDuel still pushed through with the $10 million bonus bets.

Pat McAfee attracting controversy over payments made to Aaron Rodgers

Aside from that bad publicity for Pat McAfee, he is also drawing criticism for payments made to four-time NFL Most Valuable Player Aaron Rodgers. The New York Jets quarterback has an exclusive interview with McAfee, typically on Tuesdays during the NFL season.

But as Strauss noted, McAfee delivered a warning to those who might have tipped The New York Post about this information. He said that their time is coming before doing the “Suck It” gesture popularized by World Wrestling Entertainment stable Degeneration X.