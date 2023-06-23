Nearly two weeks after his release from the Minnesota Vikings, running back Dalvin Cook continues to attract potential suitors, and the latest may have the AFC East cowering in fear.

It is no secret that the New York Jets are looking to go all in this year, and now Pat McAfee has suggested the four-time Pro Bowler as another big name Aaron Rodgers should court. He said Thursday on his eponymous show:

"Dalvin Cook has liked a couple of tweets now, he's like tweets and said, ‘Hey, maybe you go to the Jets, you know, why wouldn't the Jets kind of peek around and maybe think about bringing in Dalvin Cook, who was still an absolute dog of a running back, and then he also liked some tweets about him going maybe to Miami…

"If Joe Douglas was able to Garrett Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Dalvin Cook with DeAndre Hopkins, people would be like thank you… there's a chance now that that is what takes place."

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow #PMSLive Dalvin Cook has liked some Jets and Dolphins tweets Dalvin Cook has liked some Jets and Dolphins tweets 👀👀 #PMSLive https://t.co/BtOgqlA4w0

What will Dalvin Cook bring to Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets if he joins?

Without a doubt, the Jets have one of the most potent pass-catching corps in the AFC heading into 2023. They have four highly accomplished wide receivers on their roster - two-time Super Bowl champion Mecole Hardman, reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson, and Aaron Rodgers' former Green Bay buddies Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard.

However, their running game leaves much to be desired. None of the current running backs have rushed for at least 1,000 yards in a season, with Michael Carter needing two seasons to breach that mark in his career.

But Dalvin Cook can change that. Having rushed for at least 1,000 yards since his third year, he represents a tremendous upgrade to Gang Green's ground attack. And despite his off-field issues, he can still serve as an on-field mentor to Carter, Zonovan Knight, and Breece Hall.

All of that, however, is assuming that not one of the New England Patriots (who are courting DeAndre Hopkins, whom Cook wants to play with), Buffalo Bills (where his younger brother James plays), or Miami Dolphins (with whom he may relish a homecoming) gets to him first.

