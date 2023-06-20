Dalvin Cook is still searching for a team, but wherever he lands, he wants fellow free agent DeAndre Hopkins with him.

Speaking on The Adam Schefter Podcast, the four-time Pro Bowl running back, who was released by the Minnesota Vikings earlier this month, said about potentially teaming up with the five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver:

"If we end up on the same roster, that would be something epic for the NFL."

Cook noted that, after multiple times seeing Hopkins play, especially when their teams went up against each other, he understood that they shared the same mindset:

"I know his mindset, and I done play against D-Hop a numerous amount of times. When I been with D-Hop, we done chill together, we done been around each other like, and it's like I kind of see the person that he is like, he want to win and that's what my mind at to.

"I want to go win. Like I said, the money gonna come and that's going to happen. But like as far as going to lift that [Vince Lombardi] Trophy up, he got the same mindset as me."

What else did Dalvin Cook say on The Adam Schefter Podcast?

In the same episode, Dalvin Cook also discussed the shoulder surgery he underwent shortly before the Vikings cut him, saying that it would make a "big difference". He described his recovery as follows:

"It's always in the back of your head when you take any carry. When you get the ball, it's always in your head that, 'My shoulder could possibly come out.' So me getting it done, it's like now it's over. Now, I can be Dalvin Cook, back to Florida State Dalvin Cook, and just turn it loose. Be me and just have fun. I'm just ready to go have fun."

He also discussed his expectations for wherever he would end up signing with, noting that he was looking for more than money:

“I’m looking for that value of Dalvin Cook. If I walk into a situation, it’s going to be a situation where I can help somebody go take that next step of trying to go get the Lombardi Trophy.

“That’s all I’ve got my mind on. The money part is going to come, that’s my agent’s part. Me, Dalvin Cook, I’m looking for somebody that’s ready to go win. I can be the piece to go help somebody turn the page and go get a Lombardi Trophy. That’s all I want.”

