Dalvin Cook rumors spiral after RB’s suspicious Twitter activity

Dalvin Cook was officially released by the Minnesota Vikings on June 9 during the 2023 NFL offseason. The franchise had been apparently seeking a trade partner for their superstar running back, but were unable to find one. He's now an unrestricted free agent and can sign with any team that offers him a new contract.

Many rumors have already been circling about potential landing spots for Dalvin Cook ahead of the 2023 NFL season. Cook's recent activity from his personal Twitter account may be giving some clues about which teams he desires to play for during the upcoming season.

When exploring the different posts that he's personally "liked" over the last couple of days, two teams have emerged that he's apparently been at least keeping his eye on.

Cook has "liked" multiple tweets recently about the Miami Dolphins as a possible destination for him, including some of the following:

Cook has "liked" multiple tweets recently about the Miami Dolphins as a possible destination for him

Dolphins' HC Mike McDaniel was asked about any interest the Dolphins might have in Dalvin Cook

Cook has also apparently interested in the New York Jets as a possible landing spot, as he "liked" the following:

Robert Saleh says the Jets will "turn the stones over" on Dalvin Cook

Robert Saleh: We'll turn the stones over on Dalvin Cook

The Miami Dolphins make a ton of sense for Dalvin Cook for several different reasons. He played his college football career with the Florida State Seminoles, so it would be a sort of homecoming for him. The Dolphins were also one of only eight teams to average fewer than 100 rushing yards per game last season, so they could use an upgrade to their rushing attack.

The New York Jets are more of a surprise as a potential landing spot, especially considering their young stable of running backs featuring Breece Hall. On the other hand, they appear to be going all-in to compete for a Super Bowl after acquiring Aaron Rodgers. A superstar running back like Dalvin Cook could help them get closer to their goal.

Why did the Vikings release Dalvin Cook?

Dalvin Cook was likely released as a salary cap casualty by the Minnesota Vikings. He was in the middle of a five-year contract worth $63 million, set to expire in two years during the 2025 NFL offseason. The Vikings reportedly approached him asking to restructure his deal to a more team-friendly format, but he refused to accept their offer.

This resulted in the Vikings reportedly seeking trade partners for their star running back, but apparently teams were also skeptical of his contract situation. They decided to cut him to save about $9 million in cap money. Now that he's been officially released, interested teams have much more control of their financial situation with Cook if they do in fact make him an offer to join them.

