It's not looking good for Dalvin Cook in Minnesota.

The four-time Pro Bowler appears to be on the outside looking in as the Vikings reconsider their options heading into the 2023 season.

Cook, a four-time Pro Bowler, reportedly underwent shoulder surgery this offseason. His 2022 production, coupled with his injury woes, appear to have given the Vikings pause on their plans for the running back room.

According to an NFL insider who spoke exclusively to Sportskeeda, Minnesota has come to a decision on the RB.

"Dalvin Cook is likely to be released in June so that the club does not have to pay him $10.4 million this season," the insider said on the condition of anonymity.

As things stand, the Vikings could count on UAB running back DeWayne McBride, whose scouting report is nothing to scoff at. But while McBride has potential, a learning curve is to be expected this year. The Vikings could also call on the services of Alexander Mattison and Ty Chandler, though they aren't as flashy as Cook.

Part of the decision to cut Cook, however, could be down to his contract this year.

Breaking down Dalvin Cook's contract with the Vikings

Dalvin Cook's 2023 cap number is around $14 million, which is listed as the fourth-highest total for NFL running backs, per Spotrac. He also has $2 million in fully-guaranteed salary for the year.

He has a cap hit of $15.6 million next season and $13.5 million in 2025. Going by his current deal, he will be a free agent in 2026.

While the Vikings have reportedly been open to trade offers, there appears to be little interest in the 27-year-old RB.

Dalvin Cook landing spots: Which teams make the most sense?

This seems to be a rough year for running backs, with even Bijan Robinson being subject to scrutiny after being drafted with the 8th overall pick by the Falcons. 'Too high' was the cry from a number of NFL analysts.

Picking a running back that high would be tomfoolery was the gist of those takes.

The Baltimore Ravens and the Denver Broncos kinda-sorta make sense for Dalvin Cook.

Nick Penticoff @NickPenticoff Dalvin Cook had 885 rushing yards after contact last season, which ranked 4th in the league. Dalvin Cook had 885 rushing yards after contact last season, which ranked 4th in the league. https://t.co/yrzxVqkG09

Lamar Jackson has been the Ravens' leading rushes the past four seasons, and after a monster deal, Baltimore will need to ease the offensive burden on former MVP.

Interestingly, the last time Baltimore had a running back scale the 1,000-yard hill was in 2014 when Justin Forsett achieved the feat. Cook, on the other hand, has had four straight 1,000-yard seasons. Worth a shot?

Entering his age-28 season, however, Dalvin Cook could have potentially peaked in terms of NFL production. Hopes of an immediate return to a contending team may well have to be subdued, a lesson Ezekiel Elliott is learning the hard way.

