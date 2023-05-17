Is Dalvin Cook leaving Vikings? Dolphins fans speculate RB's homecoming following latest Twitter activity

Dolphins fans have seen the franchise go through thick and thin in the last few years, but the franchise appears to be as strong as it has been in quite some time. If there is something to the Vikings' social media account activity on Twitter, the NFC North team could be losing arguably their best player.

According to Ian Hartitz, the franchise has decided to do a bit of scrubbing of its own for once. Hartitz maintains that Dalvin Cook was on the team's banner image, but has since been replaced by Alexander Mattison.

Will Dalvin Cook join the Miami Dolphins?

The move has set fans aflame, speculating where the running back could land. A large chunk of fans believes he's about to go somewhere a lot warmer. Here's a look at what they're saying:

LET'S FREAKING GO!! 16 more days for @dalvincook to become a DolphinLET'S FREAKING GO!! 16 more days for @dalvincook to become a DolphinLET'S FREAKING GO!! 🐬

Josh @Josh_Dyno Announce Dalvin Cook to the Dolphins already. I want to mourn all my Achane shares Announce Dalvin Cook to the Dolphins already. I want to mourn all my Achane shares

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook's future potentially pointing to Dolphins?

Dalvin Cook at New York Giants v Minnesota Vikings

At face value, the odds of the running back getting out of Minnesota seem slim. The running back has reached at least 1,100 yards on the ground in each of the last four seasons. However, as Ezekiel Elliott has demonstrated, the prime of running backs doesn't exactly last forever. At age 27, he could be reaching the end of his prime.

Entering his age-28 season, his contract now moves into a bit more dangerous territory. If cut or otherwise removed, the Vikings could save about $20 million. Of course, this leaves some wondering where the Dolphins speculation is coming from.

For starters, the running back was born in Miami, Florida. Meaning, playing for the hometown team would allow him to be with family and friends he hasn't seen in quite some time. Additionally, assuming Tua Tagovailoa stays healthy, many would agree that he could serve as the final piece to the offense.

With Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle out wide and Cook in the backfield, the offense could reach Super Bowl gear. Also, in the wake of Jalen Ramsey's addition, the team's defense could be more reliable as well. That said, to get to the big game, they'd need to get through Patrick Mahomes in all likelihood and also Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen.

However, with an offense as high-powered as it is already under the tutelage of Mike McDaniel, ten wins with Dalvin Cook would feel like a disappointment for the Dolphins for many fans. Having said that, any sort of playoff run matched with 10 or more wins would be the best season of Tua Tagovailoa's NFL career and the franchise's best outing since the turn of the century.

