Brittany Mahomes turned up the glam when she came to watch her husband, Patrick Mahomes, and the Kansas City Chiefs deliver one of their most underwhelming games against the Denver Broncos. The quarterback and his team lost 24-9 against the Russell Wilson-led Broncos.

Fans were worried about the two-time Super Bowl winner because it was revealed that Mahomes was battling the flu. After learning this information, fans wanted the quarterback to take a rest and not spread the contagious illness to other players.

When Brittany Mahomes posted pictures of her posing alongside her husband, Redditors could not help but express their concern for Patrick.

A fan wrote:

"Goddamn! Poor guy looks horrible!!"

Did Patrick Mahomes get sick because of Brittany Mahomes?

One must wonder why this question even comes to mind. A few days ago, Brittany Mahomes shared a piece of information about her daily life.

The Kansas City Current co-owner shared with her fans that after a week of her children suffering from a stomach bug, she was also down with the same illness:

"Welp guys, whatever the hell this bug is has now got me."

Later, it was reported that Patrick Mahomes was also suffering from some kind of flu. Despite that, he was determined to play against the Denver Broncos. Fans were not impressed by the move and expressed their opinions online.

Many speculated that Patrick got sick because of his wife. One fan was specifically critical of Brittany for sharing even the tiniest detail about her life online.

The Broncos beat Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes for first time in last 17 games

Although the Kansas City Chiefs were the fan favorite, their plan did not come to fruition as Mahomes was unable to score even one touchdown. The Denver defense did a commendable job at stalling Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, while Russell Wilson and Courtland Sutton connected throughout the game.

Before the Sunday game, the Broncos had lost against the Chiefs in their last 16 meetings. But the tables turned around, and they finally were able to show their abilities against last year's Super Bowl champions.