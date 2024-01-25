Patrick Mahomes' 1-year-old son Bronze's serious ER scare inspires wife Brittany to raise awareness

Patrick Mahomes' family is often in the limelight along with the Kansas City Chiefs QB. In fact, Mahomes' wife Brittany is popular on social media, often sharing snippets from their life together with her millions of followers.

Having said that, their popularity also paves the way for various collaborations and partnerships.

In a recent post on Instagram, Brittany revealed how their one-year-old son Bronze's sudden trip to the Emergency Room caused her to tie up with AUVI-q. The video post filmed her with her children, the fitness trainer and former soccer player explaining how her children's health also helped make the decision.

Their daughter Sterling will turn three this year, while their son Bronze (Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III) will turn two in November 2024.

Patrick Mahomes' wife made a strong case for choosing the brand, mentioning her son's frantic trip to the ER.

“I recently received an outpouring of support from other moms and parents after sharing my experience with Bronze’s severe allergic reaction to peanuts," Brittany said. "I have an infant and a toddler both who have severe food allergies and I think it is very important to raise awareness of what a severe reaction may look like if it was to happen to a child".

Brittany explained how a reaction might not always look the same, and one must always be alert and aware.

Is Patrick Mahomes' son Bronze allergic to peanuts?

In a story shared on August 2023, Brittany shared a scary incident that took place in their life. Reacting to a peanut allergy, Bronze had to be rushed to the ER.

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany shares account of son Bronze's peanut allergy scare

"We took a very scary and frantic trip to the ER yesterday after finding out this guy is highly highly allergic to peanuts. The scariest 30 mins of my life," Brittany Mahomes wrote on her Instagram story.

In her recent Instagram video, Brittany also revealed that both Bronze and Sterling have respective allergies.

Patrick Mahomes, who is relatively less active on Instagram, shares photos of Brittany and the kids on a few occasions.

Brittany often shares major milestones on her social media, including birthdays, events and mostly every Kansas City Chiefs game.