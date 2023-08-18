"Scariest 30 mins of my life" - Brittany Mahomes shares 'frantic' story of rushing baby Bronze to the ER

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are proud parents of Sterling Skye and Bronze, however, there are some things you just cannot prepare for in life.

In a recent story shared on Instagram, the fitness trainer revealed a few details about a health scare involving Bronze. The months-old baby has a peanut allergy, and had to be rushed to the hospital.

Sharing stories featuring Bronze, Brittany recalled the day as completely frantic.

Referring to him as her perfect boy, Brittany wrote:

"We took a very scary and frantic trip to the ER yesterday after finding out this guy is highly highly allergic to peanuts. The scariest 30 mins of my life."

Of course, the stressful day warranted some extra snuggles. Furthermore, Brittany also provided an update about his teeth:

"Another tooth coming in so he needed some extra snuggles tonight."

Just a few days ago, Bronze was the star of the show as the Kansas City Chiefs had their first preseason game. Playing with toys and in a football onesie, the nine-month-old was ready to support his father, Patrick Mahomes.

Baby Bronze on Brittany's story on gameday

Brittany Mahomes flamed by fans for oversharing children's details on social media

While the family has countless supporters on social media, a few Reddit users were unhappy with her parenting techniques and oversharing.

Often sharing details about their lives with fans, Brittany shared a few photos of their elder daughter, Sterling, toilet training. Worrying about the child's privacy and oversharing, many weren't happy with the IG stories.

That being said, Brittany has always stood up to trolls and haters online. She mostly ignores negative attention, focusing on family vacations and trips.

As the 2023 regular season nears, one can expect to see Bronze alongside Brittany and his sister Sterling in the stands. Sterling, now two, went viral with Brittany for their coordinated and matching gameday fits.