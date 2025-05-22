Patrick Mahomes has 2-word reaction after Tyrese Haliburton stuns Knicks with epic Pacers comeback win in NBA playoffs

Patrick Mahomes is a big fan of basketball. He played the sport in high school and has been seen courtside at games. On Wednesday, Mahomes paid close attention to Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks.

The Pacers came back from 14 points down with less than three minutes left to defeat the Knicks 138-135 in overtime. Tyrese Haliburton fueled that run, finishing with 31 points and 11 assists.

Mahomes posted a two-word tweet describing Haliburton's performance.

"Bro stop... (multiple cry-laughing emojis)."

The Pacers' comeback set multiple milestones. It was the first time in 995 playoff games that a team had won after trailing by at least 14 entering the final 2:45 minutes, according to the Associated Press. The nine-point comeback in the final minute represented the largest since at least 1998, according to CBS.

The Knicks, meanwhile, suffered the first loss in 1,415 playoff games for teams that had been ahead by at least nine points in the final minute, according to ESPN's New York Jets insider Rich Cimini.

A brief history of Patrick Mahomes' most significant comebacks in the NFL

Comebacks are nothing new to Patrick Mahomes, be it in football or basketball. His first notable comeback was back in 2018, when he helped defeat the Denver Broncos 27-23 in Week 4.

But his first big comeback in the playoffs was in the 2019-20 season. In the divisional round against the Houston Texans, Mahomes faced a 24-0 deficit before exploding for five touchdowns to spark a 51-31 rout. Against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game, he helped turn a 17-7 deficit into a 35-24 win.

That set the stage for Super Bowl LV. With his team down 20-10 in the fourth quarter, Mahomes threw for touchdowns on the next two drives en route to a 31-20 victory.

His next two Super Bowl wins also came as a result of comebacks. In Super Bowl LVII (2022) against the Eagles, his team was down 10 before winning 38-35. The following season, they trailed by the same amount in the second quarter before winning 25-22 in overtime.

