Patrick Mahomes adds another portfolio to bolster his entrepreneurial side with fast-food franchise outlet

Patrick Mahomes has become the face of the NFL. The 2017 first-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs is a four-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl MVP. He’s one of the most exciting players in football, with no-look passes and playoff games that come down to the wire, Mahomes has given fans some of the most unforgettable moments in football.

Off the field, Mahomes has displayed an entrepreneurial spirit that is spreading across Kansas City. He’s now a minority stakeholder in the Kansas City Royals and a member of the ownership group that owns the pro soccer club Sporting Kansas City.

Now, Mahomes has opened the first Whataburger in town.

Whataburger is a fast food chain that started in Corpus Christi, Texas, in 1950. Seventy-one years later, the franchise, which has spread to include six hundred and seventy stores in Texas, is reaching into other states, including Missouri and Kansas.

Mahomes has had success on and off the field but the 2022 season may be his most challenging yet

Mahomes became an investor in a group that will bring more locations to the Kansas City metropolitan region, Wichita and surrounding areas. As the quarterback’s portfolio thickens, he continues to find himself in the spotlight through charity events such as The Match, a round of golf which saw him team up with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen to take on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

For the upcoming season, Mahomes will face off against an AFC West division that’s packed full of talent. The Chiefs may find it harder than ever to make it to the playoffs and another Super Bowl.

Patrick Mahomes II @PatrickMahomes Another great weekend in Hawaii for the 2nd Annual @15andMahomies Aloha Golf Classic presented by @CoorsLight . Thank you to everyone who made the trip to help support an amazing cause. Another great weekend in Hawaii for the 2nd Annual @15andMahomies Aloha Golf Classic presented by @CoorsLight. Thank you to everyone who made the trip to help support an amazing cause. https://t.co/ZVkloUplSK

Justin Herbert, Derek Carr and now Russell Wilson are all gunning for the number-one spot in the division, and each team has added big-time players to the defensive side of the ball as well. Mahomes will have to do it this season without one of his favorite targets. Tyreek Hill now calls Miami home as a member of the Dolphins.

Mahomes and company will kick off the season on Sunday, September 11 against the Arizona Cardinals. Things only get tougher from there against the Chargers, Colts, and Buccaneers. But all eyes will be on the Week 6 matchup between the Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills. A fledgling rivalry that has already produced some of the most exciting games in recent memory and promises many more to come.

