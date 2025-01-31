Patrick Mahomes' AFC rival offers advice for taking down Chiefs QB

Patrick Mahomes is one step away from history. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback could become the first quarterback to win three straight Super Bowls on February 9th if his team defeats the Philadelphia Eagles at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

Stopping Mahomes is a difficult task. The Eagles know this very well: two seasons ago, they lost to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, starting the current run for Kansas City. The Eagles scored 35 points in that game but the quarterback was unstoppable with three touchdowns to help the Chiefs to 38 points and the win.

Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain, who faces the quarterback twice a year as a division rival, gave the Eagles a few hints on how to limit his production. Surtain said Philadelphia cannot allow things to be simple and that changing the defensive looks was important.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think the key is, with Mahomes, the thing now is that his IQ has been even greater this year. I think you gotta give him different looks. You gotta disguise them differently, show different coverages. I mean, you can't give them the same look, he's gonna pick that apart. I think, defensively, you gotta fly around, communicate, give different looks, different disguises," he said.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Mahomes' impressive playoff record puts him only behind Tom Brady

Patrick Mahomes was an official starter in the NFL for the seventh season in 2024. The numbers are extremely impressive: he has led the Chiefs to, at least, the conference championship on all seven occasions. They also advanced to the Super Bowl in five of them.

His record in the postseason is 17-3. Two of those losses came against Tom Brady, and one was against Joe Burrow. His 17 playoff wins are already the second-highest in the history of the NFL, trailing only Tom Brady - the former quarterback and current FOX analyst has 35.

Against the Eagles, he has the chance to do something that Brady was never able to. The latter did compete in three straight Super Bowls but lost in the second of those, curiously against the same Eagles, in 2017. Mahomes is one win away from doing something unprecedented in the league's history.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.