Last week, Quarterback, the NFL's first-ever Netflix docuseries starring Patrick Mahomes, finally hit online stores. But the reigning two-time Super Bowl winner believes the two juggernauts should go for something entirely different for their next project.

Speaking at the series premiere event in Los Angeles, he proposed that offensive linemen be the stars of said project:

"I would say, O-line. Like, those guys, they have some personality to them... They don't get the love; they don't get the attention, but they have the best personalities on the team."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He also gave some potential subjects if it ever came to fruition:

"Creed Humphrey first, easy. Orlando Brown, one of the funniest dudes I've ever met. Lane Johnson?"

But the Kansas City Chiefs star was not the only one. Newly-minted Philadelphia Eagles backup Marcus Mariota also put forward the o-line as a prospective subject:

"If you could get, like, a group of offensive linemen to go out there and do one, that would be really, really cool.

"They love football; they love ball, but they also are very talented in a lot of different ways."

NFL @NFL



Quarterback streaming now on Which position should Netflix make a show about next? 🤔Quarterback streaming now on @netflix

Other NFL stars disagree with Patrick Mahomes on Netflix's next NFL project

Unfortunately, it seems as if Patrick Mahomes and Marcus Mariota are the only ones who want a spotlight to be shone on the offensive linemen, aka the guys who keep them upright as they look for open receivers.

Even Mahomes' own teammate Travis Kelce disagrees, thinking that tight ends like him should be next:

"You might be surprised. Some of these tight ends got big-time personalities. I'm not talking about myself.

"These guys got a lot of depth to themselves, and it's kind of the tight end way, very unselfish."

Current Fox Sports host and former linebacker Emmanuel Acho and current Baltimore Raven Marcus Williams think defensive backs, especially safeties, should be the ones:

Acho: "Got to be safeties bro. I think the safety has the second most stressful position in all of football."

Williams: "It got to be DB. Probably one of the toughest positions on the field."

And while he did name the position directly, current analyst Nate Burleson advocated for wide receivers, based on which players he wanted Netflix to cover next:

"I'm going with Stefon Diggs... Justin Jefferson, Davante Adams."

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault