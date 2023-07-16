Emmanuel Acho has predicted that DeAndre Hopkins will have Derrick Henry to thank for the impact that he could make with the Tennesse Titans. The free agent wide receiver signed with the team for two years for $26 million, which could rise up to $32 million.

One fan of the deal is Emmanuel Acho who said that having Derrick Henry there means the wide receiver will play mostly in single coverage. With the star running back there, opposing teams would have to load the line of scrimmage to stop the rushing game, leaving them thinner in the secondary. He said,

“DeAndre Hopkins to the Tennessee Titans, it makes all the sense... Imagine what Hopkins can do in Tennessee when he will only see single coverage. Why? Because Derrick Henry is still there. And as long as Derrick Henry is commanding a heavy box-box being how many defenders are close to the line of scrimmage then DeAndre Hopkins will get one on one coverage."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Emmanuel Acho believes that while the Titans might not be the team most ready for Super Bowl glory, in terms of individual impact on the team, DHop will shine with Tennessee. He added,

"Hop could go to a place where he might have more collective team success, but where will he make the biggest impact? Is the Tennessee Titans.”

Emmanuel Acho @EmmanuelAcho Deandre Hopkins to the Tennessee Titans- Instant reaction!

Emmanuel Acho's analysis also implies Derrick Henry and DeAndre Hopkins tandem will shine light on QB

As Emmanuel Acho has said, having a premium wide receiver and a star running back should give the Titans offense a lot of freedom. With such loaded options available, scrutiny will definitely fall on the quarterback position.

Ryan Tannehill is presumably the current starter and he would need to be on the money every single time knowing he now has the tools for a passing game and one of the best running games to complement it. He is already under pressure knowing in the last two seasons the franchise has drafted quarterbacks, who will be looking to eventually replace him.

Jesse Morse, MD @DrJesseMorse



Solid offense though:



Ryan Tannehill/Will Levis/Malik Willis

Derrick Henry / Tyjae Spears

DeAndre Hopkins

Treylon Burks

Chig Okonkwo Doug Kyed @DougKyed Free-agent WR DeAndre Hopkins is expected to sign with the Titans, per source. Deal is expected to become official over the next few days. Is the value of Treylon Burks & Chig Okonkwo in 2022 just plummeted.Solid offense though:Ryan Tannehill/Will Levis/Malik WillisDerrick Henry / Tyjae SpearsDeAndre HopkinsTreylon BurksChig Okonkwo twitter.com/dougkyed/statu…

This also puts Malik Willis and Will Levis in a position that if they get the chance to make it onto the field, they will have no excuses as well to not execute at the highest level. The quarterback is often considered the hottest seat in an NFL team because of the demands it places on the player. DeAndre Hopkins and Derrick Henry may have just cranked that heat up to the maximum.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault