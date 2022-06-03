"Patrick Mahomes is becoming America’s Sweetheart QUICKLY" - Pat McAfee in awe of Chiefs QB's increasing popularity

Patrick Mahomes has become one of the most recognizable faces of the NFL. This is thanks, in no small part, to a Super Bowl ring with the Kansas City Chiefs, his appearances in TV commercials, and now his involvement with the charity golf event known as The Match.

Former Indianapolis Colts punter and NFL analyst Pat McAfee took to Twitter during the golf outing to give his opinion on Mahomes and his play on the course, which included a few beers, plenty of trash talk, and some beautifully hit balls along the way.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow 3 beers deep.. talking some shit.. driving the ball 318 middle of the fairway… Patrick Mahomes is becoming America’s Sweetheart QUICKLY on this golf course #CapitalOnesTheMatch 3 beers deep.. talking some shit.. driving the ball 318 middle of the fairway… Patrick Mahomes is becoming America’s Sweetheart QUICKLY on this golf course #CapitalOnesTheMatch

This year’s version of The Match was a faceoff of old guys versus young guns. Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers teamed up to take on Mahomes and partner Josh Allen. The event was full of the usual barbs tossed among the participants and the announcers, which included NBA great Charles Barkley and Arizona Cardinals defensive star J.J. Watt.

During The Match, Tom Brady, for once, was not the best player among the NFL stars. The majority of his drives ended up in the trees, and it was Rodgers who carried the team for the most part. Allen even joked that the Packers quarterback honed his golf game by skipping OTAs.

Patrick Mahomes continues to build his brand and is among the most well-like players in the NFL

Mahomes often had a clean drive that usually placed his team on the fairway and in great shape to knock the ball up on the green, while Allen seemed to warm up on the later holes and keep the young guys close to their opponents. As always, the players moved around on the course in customized golf carts.

Off the golf course, McAfee’s point about Mahomes' rise to popularity may be spot on. The Chiefs gunslinger is one of the most exciting players in the NFL today and is the focus of a ton of media attention, especially as leader of the high-powered Kansas City offense.

Together with Allen, the Chiefs and Bills gave fans, what many consider to be, one of the greatest games in history in last season’s playoffs. The charity golf event is one more highlight of Mahomes’ still young career.

