Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in the NFL and is often considered the face of the league. However, since the last Super Bowl, it would be fair to say that he isn't even the most popular player on his own team.

That title goes to Travis Kelce as the star tight end has morphed into one of the league's biggest stars, having risen to stardom by hosting SNL, doing various commercials, and dating Taylor Swift. Despite this, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback believes Kelce has stayed the same person he was before becoming famous.

As per NBC Sports, Patrick Mahomes said:

“Travis has always been Travis. It’s been cool to watch for me because he has all that attention but he’s just been himself the whole time."

"He’s still Travis Kelce. He still will walk through the stadium and treat every single person like they’re his best friend. And he’s going to be like that in the locker room every single day. It hasn’t been any different.”

Kelce seems unfazed by the amount of media attention he has received in recent months. He has unapologetically always been himself and that has often been seen during his weekly podcast with Jason Kelce.

Dating a pop star phenom like Taylor Swift brings a lot of unwanted attention and hatred for the Chiefs star, but he has handled it well so far. Similar to his performances on the field, Travis Kelce is off to a great start in his stardom off the field.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce will face a tough test on Sunday

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are set to play their sixth straight AFC Championship Game together. On Sunday, they'll go against the Baltimore Ravens and it is going to be a challenging game.

The Ravens have been the most consistent team in the NFL this season, and they are largely viewed as the clear favorite to win the Super Bowl. However, to do so, they must first defeat the defending champs, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mahomes is 3-1 in his career against the Ravens. In the four games against them, the Chiefs quarterback has thrown for 1,479 yards, 12 touchdowns, and just two interceptions with a passer rating of 119.1. In these games, Kelce has scored two touchdowns and he will remain a focal point of the Chiefs' offense on Sunday.

While Kelce has had a successful season off the field, winning the Super Bowl this year would be the best possible outcome for both his legacy and future.