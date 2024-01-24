Jason Kelce's wife Kylie warned him to be on ‘best behavior’ before shirtless stunt in front of Taylor Swift

Jason Kelce's wife Kylie Kelce probably wasn't impressed with the NFL star's viral shirtless moment at the Kanas City Chief's Divisional Round clash against the Buffalo Bills.

The older Kelce brother went viral instantly, catching everyone's attention for chugging beer while shirtless in the VIP box. The attention, of course, was also on pop icon and Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

Swift (previously a Philadelphia Eagles fan) has been a constant presence at Chiefs games this year. Having struck up a friendship with Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, Swift was right in front of Jason as he enjoyed the game.

That being said, Kelce's wife Kylie had warned him to be on his best behavior.

While on the New Heights podcast, Travis brought up the Kelce men, agreeing that there's no 'fu**ing stopping' them once they start.

Jason, addressing the situation, added:

She was already telling me to be on my best behavior 'cause we're meeting Taylor. So she's like, 'do /not/. Be on your best behavior'. I was like Kylie the first day I met you I was blacked out drunk. This is part of the charm. This is part of the Jason Kelce charm. I want to make my best first impression. This is my best chance.

Thankfully, Travis Kelce confirmed that Swift had no problem with the Eagles star's behavior:

"Oh well, Tay said she absolutely loved you".

Kylie Kelce remained unimpressed at Jason Kelce's shirtless stunt at Bills-Chiefs game

While Jason Kelce's celebration was hard to miss at the game, fans were also keen on noticing Kylie's reaction to the moment. Users referred to Kylie as 'unfazed', adding that she isn't seeing anything she hasn't before.

Kylie, mostly at the back, was captured while she was clapping and cracking one big smile.

Usually there to cheer on the Eagles, both Kylie and Jason Kelce were there to root for Travis.

Having said that, some fans were unhappy with Kelce's behavior. They saw his celebration as a promotion for alcohol, worrying that young children idolizing NFL players might do the same.

Before the game, Jason was also spotted partying with the Bills Mafia at one of their famous tailgates.

While Jason remains one of the best centers to play in the league, his popularity has only skyrocketed as the New Heights podcast continues to grow.