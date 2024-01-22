WATCH: Kylie Kelce's reaction to Jason Kelce's shirtless stunt goes viral at Chiefs-Bills 

Since the Philadelphia Eagles were eliminated from the playoffs last week, Jason Kelce took the opportunity to support Travis this week. The Eagles center, along with his wife, Kylie Kelce, were at High Mark Stadium on Sunday night to watch the Buffalo Bills and cheer for his brother and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Travis Kelce had two touchdowns in Kansas City's 27-24 win over the Bills. After the tight end's first touchdown, the CBS broadcast panned towards the box in which his family, friends and Taylor Swift were all seated.

Instead of getting a glimpse of Swift, NFL fans were treated to a shirtless Jason Kelce hanging out of the box, chugging a beer.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

While the rest of the box, including his mother Donna Kelce, all cheered, his wife Kylie was not phased by his actions. Kylie Kelce can be seen sitting in the background, cracking a smile as if this is something she has seen before.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Jason Kelce remained shirtless throughout the game as he was seen sitting behind Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes, drinking beer, sans shirt or jacket. While his retirement plans flooded headlines last week, it appears he is clearly enjoying his opportunity to be an NFL fan and not a player at the moment.

Jason Kelce tailgated with Bills Mafia before Chiefs matchup

Although Jason Kelce may have been at the AFC Divisional round to support his younger brother Travis, he sure did have a lot of fun as well. Before entering the stadium, he participated in tailgates with members of the Bills Mafia fan base.

Expand Tweet

Videos of Kelce before the game went viral as he chugged beers and even took shots out of a bowling ball. Even though he was there to support and cheer for his brother on the opposing team, the Bills' fan base was more than welcoming to the Eagles center.

After the Chiefs victory, he once again descended from the suite to make sure a young Swiftie and her sign were seen by Taylor Swift.

Expand Tweet

While Swift can't be seen in the video, the young fan and Kelce both appeared to be looking in her direction.