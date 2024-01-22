"Dads b--bs are showing": Jason Kelce's 2-year-old daughter reacts to Eagles center's viral shirtless video

Jason Kelce has plenty of free time this season as he and the Philadelphia Eagles lost in the playoffs to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The star offensive lineman chose to support his younger brother and Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce. Travis and the Chiefs faced the Bills in the cold weather of New York.

That did not stop Jason from having a good time or taking off his shirt in the stadium suite. He took to X (Twitter) to share a message sent to him by his mom Donna from his daughter Ellie;

"Dads b--bs are showing"

Ellie and millions witnessed the shirtless Jason Kelce become an honorary fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, who won the game by a 27-24 score. Jason had teased his arriving at the game following the Eagles' playoff loss.

Jason and Travis have a very close relationship and host the successful "New Heights" podcast. Travis suggested his older brother might keep playing when speaking at a Chiefs press conference before the playoff game versus the Bills:

"It came out that he retired and he didn't really say any of that. The end of that game, I think everyone kind of felt for him knowing that he has been thinking about it a lot over the past couple years."

There were reports that Jason Kelce was set to hang up the cleats following the Eagles' playoff loss but nothing has been confirmed about his status for next season. The All-Pro center has two other daughters, Wyatt and Bennett, with his wife, Kylie Kelce.

Jason Kelce's wife and Taylor Swift watched the playoff game together

While Jason Kelce and his parents were supporting Travis Kelce, Kylie and pop superstar Taylor Swift were seen in the same suite during the game. It is the first time that they have attended a game together since Taylor and Travis' relationship began last September.

Last November, Kylie said in an interview that the attention surrounding her brother-in-law and Swift’s relationship was not her “cup of tea.” She later explained that she is more behind the scenes and does not want any attention.

Some in the media attempted to create a beef between the two. Instead, Kylie posted a TikTok video of her daughter with Swift's song "Never Grow Up":

Swities hope the two become in-laws themselves, as fans have been discussing the possibility of Travis seeking the "Karma" singer's hand in marriage this year.