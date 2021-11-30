“Getting after Patrick Mahomes is key” - Bradley Chubb highlights Broncos' game plan to take down the Chiefs

Bradley Chubb's Denver Broncos have had a roller coaster of a season. From a three-game hot start to a free fall into last place in the AFC West, the Broncos have blown out teams and have been blown out.

Somehow, the team can steal back first place in the division race on Sunday Night Football in front of the entire NFL. To do so, they have to beat the Chiefs.

Bradley Chubb on how Broncos can take down Patrick Mahomes

If the Broncos beat the Chiefs, it would be the first time in 11 matchups or five years. It will take an excellent performance from the team, including Bradley Chubb, who has missed most of the season with injuries. According to Arrowhead Pride, Chubb agrees and also knows the key to beating the Chiefs:

“Getting after Mahomes is key. The offense revolves around No. 15… We’ve got to affect him and get him off his spot and make him change his arm angle and stuff like that, trying to make him as uncomfortable as we can.”

Patrick Mahomes may be an exceptional player, but he is still human. If any quarterback feels pressured long enough, they will implode as they begin to anticipate the pressure, speeding up their reads and hurting the offense overall.

If the Broncos' defense can be as dominant in the game against the Chiefs as they were against the Chargers last Sunday, they may be able to walk out of Arrowhead with a victory. Considering the Chargers beat the Chiefs, and Denver beat the Chargers, a triumph is definitely on the table in this matchup.

Last season, the Broncos had a shot at winning the game on a final two-minute drive, but Drew Lock threw an interception that ended the game. This season, it is Teddy Bridgewater lining up under center. He has been better than any other Broncos quarterback since Peyton Manning retired.

Bridgewater is currently having the best season of his career, having thrown for 15 touchdowns and only five interceptions. If he throws a touchdown against the Chiefs, it will be a career-high record number of touchdowns in a season for Bridgewater, with plenty of games to play. Will the Broncos finally beat the Chiefs? Make sure to tune in to Sunday Night Football on NBC this Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

