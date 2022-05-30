×
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews announce that they are expecting a second child together

AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs
Adam Schultz
Modified May 30, 2022 04:45 AM IST
News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany have announced that they are expecting a second child.

The Chiefs star posted on his Twitter account with an adorable picture of himself, his wife and daughter, Sterling Skye holding a sign that reads: "Big sister duties coming soon." Check out the cute post below.

Round 2! 🤍 @BrittanyLynne https://t.co/QrkECqGyka

It is certainly a great time in the life of the Chiefs star, and it appears he has life all figured out. He is already a Super Bowl champ, an NFL MVP winner and has a bumper contract that sets him and his family up for life.

Now, after already enjoying everything that comes with having a young child, Patrick and Brittany are about to do it all again.

Patrick Mahomes' announcement comes after Brittany says calm down to baby rumors

Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos
Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos

Life does come at you fast. With the glorious announcement that the married pair are expecting their second child, it comes just a couple of months after Brittany stated they didn't know when a second baby would come.

On April 6, Matthews took part in a Q&A on her Instagram via usmagazine.com in which she answered questions from fans. One such question was whether she and Patrick wanted any more children, to which Matthews replied:

“OK, y’all really out here wanting us to have another baby. Got so many of these [questions].”

Matthews then told her followers to "calm down" before she wrote:

“We don’t exactly know yet!”

Going by the news that has just dropped in which both Mahomes and Matthews posted the glorious picture announcing another child, it appears that they had a plan all along.

Now they have no need to tell their fans about their intimate plans, but the Mahomes family is growing by one, and everyone could not be happier for the pair.

With some off-field issues plaguing Mahomes last year, thanks to his younger brother Jackson and to a lesser extent his wife, Patrick will be hoping that this upcoming NFL season is a little smoother sailing as he prepares to be a father for the second time.

Everyone at Sportskeeda is happy for Patrick and Brittany as they add to their cute family.

Edited by Windy Goodloe
